Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.32
1.22
2.83
2.72
yoy growth (%)
8.15
-56.7
3.82
Raw materials
-1.26
-1.15
-2.71
-2.57
As % of sales
95.6
94.5
95.77
94.43
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
1.81
1.95
1.23
1.19
Other costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.43
2.34
1.4
2.91
Operating profit
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
OPM
1.15
1.18
1.58
1.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-2.45
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.03
0.03
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-30.89
-20.96
-30.9
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.02
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.02
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-6.12
-72.67
-30.18
NPM
0.53
0.61
0.97
1.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.