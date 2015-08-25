iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Naisargik Agritech India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.1
(-4.11%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Naisargik Agritech India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1.32

1.22

2.83

2.72

yoy growth (%)

8.15

-56.7

3.82

Raw materials

-1.26

-1.15

-2.71

-2.57

As % of sales

95.6

94.5

95.77

94.43

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

1.81

1.95

1.23

1.19

Other costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.43

2.34

1.4

2.91

Operating profit

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.03

OPM

1.15

1.18

1.58

1.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-2.45

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.03

0.03

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-30.89

-20.96

-30.9

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.02

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.02

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-6.12

-72.67

-30.18

NPM

0.53

0.61

0.97

1.44

Naisargik Agritech India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Naisargik Agritech India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.