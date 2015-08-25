Naisargik Agritech India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.41
-6.38
1.06
1.05
Net Worth
-0.31
-0.28
7.16
7.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.25
-0.25
7.16
7.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
1.29
1.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3.25
4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.25
-0.25
2.55
1.35
Inventories
0
0
0.22
0.23
Inventory Days
60.58
68.5
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.73
1.28
Debtor Days
201.02
381.23
Other Current Assets
0
0
1.76
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.23
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.16
-0.16
Cash
0
0
0.08
0.51
Total Assets
-0.25
-0.25
7.17
7.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.