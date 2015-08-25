iifl-logo-icon 1
Naisargik Agritech India Ltd Balance Sheet

2.1
(-4.11%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.41

-6.38

1.06

1.05

Net Worth

-0.31

-0.28

7.16

7.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.25

-0.25

7.16

7.15

Fixed Assets

0

0

1.29

1.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

3.25

4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.25

-0.25

2.55

1.35

Inventories

0

0

0.22

0.23

Inventory Days

60.58

68.5

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.73

1.28

Debtor Days

201.02

381.23

Other Current Assets

0

0

1.76

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.23

-0.23

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.16

-0.16

Cash

0

0

0.08

0.51

Total Assets

-0.25

-0.25

7.17

7.16

