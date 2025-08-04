INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To,

The Board of Directors,

Narmadesh Brass Industries Limited

Plot No. 5, 8 & 9, SN 433,

Shree Ganesh Industrial hub,

Changa, Jamnagar

Gujarat, India 361012

Dear Sir/Maam,

1. We have examined the attached Restated financial statements and other financial information of Narmadesh Brass Industries Limited, (formerly known as Narmada Brass Industries, erstwhile Partnership Firm) (the "Company") as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and period ended October 29, 2023, annexed to this report and prepared by the Company for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus / Prospectus (being collectively referred as "Offer Document") in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer ("IPO") on the SME Platform of the BSE Limited ("BSE").

2. The said Restated Financial statements and other Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

i) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") in pursuance to Section 11 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 and related amendments / clarifications from time to time;

iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Draft Prospectus / Prospectus (Revised) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") ("Guidance Note");

iv) The applicable regulation of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and as per Schedule VI (Part A) (11) (II) of the said Regulations.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statement & other financial information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed IPO. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We have examined the accompanied the ‘Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Annexure- I), ‘Restated Statement of Profit and Loss (Annexure II), "Restated Statement of Cash Flows" (Annexure III), for the financial years/ period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, October 29,2023 and March 31, 2023, as on above dates, forming Part of the ‘Financial Information dealt with by this Report, detailed below. Both read together with the Significant Accounting Policies (Annexure IV) thereon, which are the responsibility of the Companys management.

The information has been extracted from the financial statements of the company/firm for financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. The Financial statements of the company for the financial year ending on March 31, 2023 were audited by M/s. S D R P & Associates, Chartered Accountants and approved by Partners as on August 14, 2023 respectively and upon which we have placed our reliance while reporting. The financials for the period ended October 29, 2023 and March 31, 2024 were audited by M/s. B Gusani & Associates, Chartered Accountants and approved by Partners/ Board of Directors as on May 26, 2024 and May 27, 2024 upon which we have placed our reliance while reporting. The financial for the period ended March 31, 2025 were audited by us, M/s D G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, being the Statutory Auditor of the Company (Peer Reviewed), which were approved by the Partners/ Board of Directors as on May 23, 2025 and upon which we have placed our reliance while reporting.

3. In terms of Schedule VI (Part A) (11)(II)(A)(i) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and other provisions relating to accounts of Narmadesh Brass Industries Limited, we, M/s D G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

4. Based on our examination, we report that:

a. The "Restated Financial Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I, Restated Financial Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II, "Restated Financial Statement of Cash Flows" as set out in Annexure III, to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Financial statements have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies as set out in Annexure IV & and Notes to Accounts to this Report.

b. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

i. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company.

ii. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

iii. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Financial Information; and

iv. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company.

c. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

i. Audited financial statements of company as at and for the period ended on March 31, 2025 and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

ii. Audited Financial Statement for the period ended October 29, 2023 and financial year ended March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India by making adjustments for Ind AS as applicable to corporates to the audited financial statements have been approved by the board of directors.

5. The Restated Financial Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for:

i. The changes, if any, in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting period /years.

ii. Prior period and other material amount in the respective financial years to which they relate.

iii. Do not contain any extra ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately other than those presented in the Restated Financial Statement and do not contain any qualification requiring adjustments; iv. Restated Summary Statement of Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts to this report;

v. Adjustments in Restated Summary Statements have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies;

vi. The Company had not paid dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

d. The audit reports on the financial statements/tax audit report of the Company/firm as at and for years/ periods ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, October 29, 2023 and March 31, 2023 has no qualification from us & previous auditor for the Financial Statement.

6. At the request of the company, we have also examined the following financial information ("Other Financial Information") proposed to be included in the offer document prepared by the management and approved by the board of directors of the company and annexed to this report:

Annexure of Restated Financial statements of the Company:-

i. Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment, as restated (Note V -1)

ii. Statement of Non-Current Investments, as restated (Note V 2)

iii. Statement of Other Financial Assets, as restated (Note V 3)

iv. Statement of Inventories, as restated (Note V - 4)

v. Statement of Trade Receivables, as restated (Note V - 5)

vi. Statement of Cash and Cash Equivalents, as restated (Note V - 6)

vii. Statement of Other Current Assets, as restated (Note V - 7)

viii. Statement of Equity Share Capital/Partners Capital, as restated (Note V 8)

ix. Statement of Other Equity, as restated (Note V - 9)

x. Statement of Non-Current Borrowings, as restated (Note V - 10)

xi. Statement of Non-Current Lease liabilities, as restated (Note V - 11)

xii. Statement of Deferred tax liabilities, as restated (Note V - 12)

xiii. Statement of Other non-current liabilities, as restated (Note V - 13)

xiv. Statement of Current Borrowings, as restated (Note V - 14)

xv. Statement of Lease Liability (Note V -15)

xvi. Statement of Trade Payables, as restated (Note V - 16)

xvii. Statement of Other Current Liabilities, as restated (Note V - 17)

xviii. Statement of Provisions, as restated (Note V - 18)

xix. Statement of Current tax liabilities (Net), as restated (Note V - 19)

xx. Statement of Revenue from Operations, as restated (Note V 20)

xxi. Statement of Other Income, as restated (Note V - 21)

xxii. Statement of Cost of Material Consumed, as restated (Note V - 22)

xxiii. Statement of Changes in Inventories of Stock in Trade, as restated (Note V - 23)

xxiv. Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses, as restated (Note V - 24)

xxv. Statement of Finance Cost, as restated (Note V - 25)

xxvi. Statement of Depreciation and Amortization, as restated (Note V 26)

xxvii. Statement of Other Expenses, as restated (Note V 27)

xxviii. Statement of Related parties (Note V 28)

xxix. Statement of Earnings Per Share (Note V 29)

xxx. Statement of Foreign Currency Transactions (Note V 30)

xxxi. Statement of Future Minimum Lease Payment (Note V 31)

xxxii. Statement of MSME Creditors (Note-32)

xxxiii. Statement of Ratio Analysis (Note 33)

xxxiv. Statement of Reconciliation of Restated profit (Note 34)

xxxv. Statement of Other Statutory Information (Note 35)

xxxvi. Statement of Summary of Accounting Ratio (Annexure VI)

xxxvii. Statement of Capitalization, as restated (Annexure - VII)

7. In our opinion, the Restated Financial statements and the other Financial Information set forth in Annexure I to VII read with the significant accounting policies and notes to the restated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Regulations and the Guidance Note on the reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). We did not perform audit tests for the purpose of expressing an opinion on individual balances of account or summaries of selected transactions, and accordingly, we express no such opinion thereon.

8. Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such regroupings and adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same. As a result of these regrouping and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may not necessarily be the same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for the relevant years.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DP and Prospectus to be filed with SEBI, Stock Exchanges and ROC in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

12. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the restated financial statements read together with the notes thereon, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable.

For D G M S & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 112187W

Sd/-

CA Jyoti J. Kataria

Partner

Membership No: 116861

Place: Jamnagar

Date: August 04, 2025

UDIN: 25116861BMHWAB6604