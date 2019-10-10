To,

The Members of,

Natco Economicals Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Natco Economicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017 and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2016 (" the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure to Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in the Auditors Report to the Member of Natco Economicals Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017, we report that:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) These Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

2. The company does not have any inventory during the year. Accordingly, the provision of Clause (ii) (a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

3. The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventories & fixed assets and for sale of goods & services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weaknesses in the internal controls.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

6. We have been informed that the Central Government has not prescribed for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(l) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amount payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st of March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Sales Tax, income tax, wealth tax, service tax, Duty of customs and Duty of excise which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

8. The Company does not have any accumulated loss. The company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

9. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not taken any loan from a financial institution, bank and also not issued any debenture.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from a bank or financial institution.

11. Based on the information explanation given to us by the management, we report that the company has not raised any term loans during the year.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.