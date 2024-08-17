iifl-logo-icon 1
Natco Economicals Ltd Share Price

13.02
(5.00%)
Oct 10, 2019|09:55:36 AM

Natco Economicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.02

Prev. Close

12.4

Turnover(Lac.)

67.32

Day's High

13.02

Day's Low

13.02

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.91

P/E

27.13

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Natco Economicals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Natco Economicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Natco Economicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:48 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.01%

Non-Promoter- 88.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Natco Economicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.12

-0.08

-0.12

0.04

Net Worth

3.12

2.92

2.88

3.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

0.04

-0.08

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Natco Economicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Natco Economicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ashish Pandya

Independent Director

Vishal Desai

Independent Director

Shaishav Shah

Independent Director

Natvarlal Chavda

Independent Director

Vina Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Natco Economicals Ltd

Summary

Natco Economicals Ltd. was incorporated on 10th June 1994. The company is engaged mainly in lending business and business strategy is largely dependent on the economic environment of the Country and policy of the Government and Reserve Bank of India.
