Natco Economicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.12
-0.08
-0.12
0.04
Net Worth
3.12
2.92
2.88
3.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.12
2.92
2.88
3.04
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0.18
0.18
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.32
2.62
2.56
2.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.41
2.64
2.57
2.66
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.02
0.09
0.1
0.11
Total Assets
3.12
2.92
2.88
3.05
