Natco Economicals Ltd Balance Sheet

13.02
(5.00%)
Oct 10, 2019|09:55:36 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.12

-0.08

-0.12

0.04

Net Worth

3.12

2.92

2.88

3.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.12

2.92

2.88

3.04

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.75

0.18

0.18

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.32

2.62

2.56

2.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.41

2.64

2.57

2.66

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.02

0.09

0.1

0.11

Total Assets

3.12

2.92

2.88

3.05

