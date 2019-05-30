To,

The Members of

Nath Pulp and Paper Mills Limited Aurangabad

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Nath Pulp and Paper Limited having CIN: L21100MH1975PLC018289 ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2019 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Qualification

4. The Company has not revalued its future liability towards Sales tax deferral at its fair value in compliance with Ind AS -113. Refer note no 13.

Had this observation made by us been considered the Profit for the year would have been Rs 21,51,98,853 (as against reported profit figure of Rs. 5,62,59,060), Non- Current Financial Liabilities - Borrowings would have been Rs. 46,81,53,200 (as against reported figure of Rs.30,93,09,099).

5. We are unable to express an opinion regarding reversal of Deferred Tax Assets recognized in the financial statements to the extent of Rs.18,70,26,862, as there is no virtual certainty anticipated in foreseeable future, as contemplated in Accounting Standard (AS) 22 of "Account for Taxes on Income" issued by Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2006.

Key Audit Matters

6. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standard on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 31 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Gautam N Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 103117W

Gautam Nandawat

Partner

M No: 32742

Place: Aurangabad

Dated: 30.05.2019

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2019, we report that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The company has regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

3. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted unsecured loans to any party covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

4. The company has not granted loan to any party covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act as such clause (iv) is not applicable to the company.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the order of the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and are the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We are, however, not required to make a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities except the following which have not been deposited and are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable at the close of the year.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the followings:

Particulars Forum where the dispute is pending Amount Rs Period to which the Amount Relates Sales Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 5,17,535 2007-2008 Aurangabad. 21,97,260 2011-2012 Excise Duty Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Mumbai. 30,74,508 2006-2007 Excise Duty Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeal) Nagpur 14,78,546 July 2012- March 2015 Excise Duty Commissioner of Central Excise Aurangabad 74,36,435 2010-2011 to 2014-2015

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in payment of dues to bank or debenture holders except Interest dues to the financial institutions for the period of February 2012 to June 2017. Refer Note no. 17 & Note No.44.

9. The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Further, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

10. No fraud on or by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company as such provisions of the clause (xii) are not applicable to the company.

13. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Gautam N Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN 103117W

Gautam Nandawat

Partner

Membership No 032742

Place: Aurangabad

Date: 30.05.2019

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Nath Pulp and Paper Mills Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Gautam N Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN 103117W

Gautam Nandawat

Partner

Membership No 032742

Place: Aurangabad

Date: 30.05.2019