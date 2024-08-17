Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹59
Prev. Close₹57.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹59
Day's Low₹56
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹36.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.98
P/E21.88
EPS2.64
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.1
17.47
17.29
-6.93
Net Worth
32.1
26.47
26.29
2.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
110.48
98.26
87.37
94.48
yoy growth (%)
12.43
12.46
-7.52
1.37
Raw materials
-76.54
-67.42
-57.07
-64.53
As % of sales
69.28
68.61
65.32
68.3
Employee costs
-5.5
-5.95
-5.47
-5.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.88
-20.63
0.41
3.5
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.66
-0.9
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.7
5.73
-0.94
-8.79
Working capital
8.14
3.42
-2.07
-1.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.43
12.46
-7.52
1.37
Op profit growth
14,798.52
-96.86
-73.31
14.25
EBIT growth
748.44
-6.69
-77.76
55.26
Net profit growth
-101.17
1,406.77
-82.52
-379.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Akash Kagliwal
Director
Ashu Jain
Independent Director
Omprakash Ramnarayan Sharma
Director
S S Agarwal
Additional Director
Jeevanlata Kagliwal
Reports by Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged
Summary
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills (NPPM), promoted by N Kagliwal and associates, is the flagship of the Nath group. The group has interests in paper, agro research, hybrid seeds, chemicals, plantations and pharmaceuticals. The other major group company is Nath Seeds. NPPM was incorporated in Apr.75 for the manufacture of various types of craft paper. The plant is located at Paithan, near Aurangabad. N Kagliwal is the chairman of the company.NPPM came out with a rights issue in Mar.91 of 18 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 1.8 cr, to part-finance an expansion-cum-diversification programme. This included installation of new paper machines to increase capacity to manufacture base paper, tissue paper, etc. The project cost was estimated at Rs 37 cr by ICICI. But a subsequent decision to increase the capacity further led to an increase in the project cost to Rs 61.77 cr. Hence, the company made a rights issue of 8.39 lac 14% FCDs of Rs 90 each aggregating Rs 7.55 cr in Sep.92.
