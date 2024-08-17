iifl-logo-icon 1
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged Share Price

57.75
(-0.17%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:16:04 PM

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

59

Prev. Close

57.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

59

Day's Low

56

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

36.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.98

P/E

21.88

EPS

2.64

Divi. Yield

0

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:35 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.71%

Non-Promoter- 1.32%

Institutions: 1.32%

Non-Institutions: 16.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.1

17.47

17.29

-6.93

Net Worth

32.1

26.47

26.29

2.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

110.48

98.26

87.37

94.48

yoy growth (%)

12.43

12.46

-7.52

1.37

Raw materials

-76.54

-67.42

-57.07

-64.53

As % of sales

69.28

68.61

65.32

68.3

Employee costs

-5.5

-5.95

-5.47

-5.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.88

-20.63

0.41

3.5

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.66

-0.9

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.7

5.73

-0.94

-8.79

Working capital

8.14

3.42

-2.07

-1.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.43

12.46

-7.52

1.37

Op profit growth

14,798.52

-96.86

-73.31

14.25

EBIT growth

748.44

-6.69

-77.76

55.26

Net profit growth

-101.17

1,406.77

-82.52

-379.2

No Record Found

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Akash Kagliwal

Director

Ashu Jain

Independent Director

Omprakash Ramnarayan Sharma

Director

S S Agarwal

Additional Director

Jeevanlata Kagliwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged

Summary

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills (NPPM), promoted by N Kagliwal and associates, is the flagship of the Nath group. The group has interests in paper, agro research, hybrid seeds, chemicals, plantations and pharmaceuticals. The other major group company is Nath Seeds. NPPM was incorporated in Apr.75 for the manufacture of various types of craft paper. The plant is located at Paithan, near Aurangabad. N Kagliwal is the chairman of the company.NPPM came out with a rights issue in Mar.91 of 18 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 1.8 cr, to part-finance an expansion-cum-diversification programme. This included installation of new paper machines to increase capacity to manufacture base paper, tissue paper, etc. The project cost was estimated at Rs 37 cr by ICICI. But a subsequent decision to increase the capacity further led to an increase in the project cost to Rs 61.77 cr. Hence, the company made a rights issue of 8.39 lac 14% FCDs of Rs 90 each aggregating Rs 7.55 cr in Sep.92.
