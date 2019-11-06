iifl-logo-icon 1
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

57.75
(-0.17%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:16:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.88

-20.63

0.41

3.5

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.66

-0.9

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.7

5.73

-0.94

-8.79

Working capital

8.14

3.42

-2.07

-1.79

Other operating items

Operating

7.63

-12.14

-3.5

-7.82

Capital expenditure

0.29

39.63

1.4

1.25

Free cash flow

7.93

27.48

-2.1

-6.57

Equity raised

34.58

25.25

-11.87

-27.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

68.15

76.36

44.25

52.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

110.67

129.1

30.27

18.31

