Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.88
-20.63
0.41
3.5
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.66
-0.9
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.7
5.73
-0.94
-8.79
Working capital
8.14
3.42
-2.07
-1.79
Other operating items
Operating
7.63
-12.14
-3.5
-7.82
Capital expenditure
0.29
39.63
1.4
1.25
Free cash flow
7.93
27.48
-2.1
-6.57
Equity raised
34.58
25.25
-11.87
-27.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
68.15
76.36
44.25
52.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
110.67
129.1
30.27
18.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.