Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.1
17.47
17.29
-6.93
Net Worth
32.1
26.47
26.29
2.07
Minority Interest
Debt
68.46
67.2
56.25
33.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.32
1.25
0
-0.36
Total Liabilities
101.88
94.92
82.54
34.8
Fixed Assets
54.02
51.59
51.96
12.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.02
20.14
19.59
13.49
Networking Capital
26.81
22.37
10.72
8.31
Inventories
15.16
12.42
7.68
8.52
Inventory Days
41.03
28.52
35.59
Sundry Debtors
17.97
14.93
13.69
11.19
Debtor Days
49.32
50.84
46.74
Other Current Assets
17.04
17.27
11.1
8.76
Sundry Creditors
-17.71
-16.91
-15.94
-12.94
Creditor Days
55.86
59.2
54.05
Other Current Liabilities
-5.65
-5.34
-5.81
-7.22
Cash
1.03
0.81
0.25
0.55
Total Assets
101.88
94.91
82.52
34.78
