Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

57.75
(-0.17%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:16:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

110.48

98.26

87.37

94.48

yoy growth (%)

12.43

12.46

-7.52

1.37

Raw materials

-76.54

-67.42

-57.07

-64.53

As % of sales

69.28

68.61

65.32

68.3

Employee costs

-5.5

-5.95

-5.47

-5.29

As % of sales

4.98

6.05

6.26

5.6

Other costs

-24.22

-24.86

-23.92

-21.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.92

25.29

27.37

22.51

Operating profit

4.2

0.02

0.9

3.38

OPM

3.8

0.02

1.03

3.57

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.66

-0.9

-0.74

Interest expense

-6.17

-21.46

-0.47

-0.5

Other income

3.52

1.46

0.89

1.37

Profit before tax

0.88

-20.63

0.41

3.5

Taxes

-0.7

5.73

-0.94

-8.79

Tax rate

-80.14

-27.79

-226.84

-251.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

-14.89

-0.52

-5.29

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.46

-0.36

Net profit

0.17

-14.89

-0.98

-5.65

yoy growth (%)

-101.17

1,406.77

-82.52

-379.2

NPM

0.15

-15.16

-1.13

-5.98

