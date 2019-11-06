Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
110.48
98.26
87.37
94.48
yoy growth (%)
12.43
12.46
-7.52
1.37
Raw materials
-76.54
-67.42
-57.07
-64.53
As % of sales
69.28
68.61
65.32
68.3
Employee costs
-5.5
-5.95
-5.47
-5.29
As % of sales
4.98
6.05
6.26
5.6
Other costs
-24.22
-24.86
-23.92
-21.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.92
25.29
27.37
22.51
Operating profit
4.2
0.02
0.9
3.38
OPM
3.8
0.02
1.03
3.57
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.66
-0.9
-0.74
Interest expense
-6.17
-21.46
-0.47
-0.5
Other income
3.52
1.46
0.89
1.37
Profit before tax
0.88
-20.63
0.41
3.5
Taxes
-0.7
5.73
-0.94
-8.79
Tax rate
-80.14
-27.79
-226.84
-251.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
-14.89
-0.52
-5.29
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.46
-0.36
Net profit
0.17
-14.89
-0.98
-5.65
yoy growth (%)
-101.17
1,406.77
-82.52
-379.2
NPM
0.15
-15.16
-1.13
-5.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.