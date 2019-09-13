To

The Members of

NCC Finance Limited

Report on the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of NCC FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

Without qualifying our opinion we draw attention to Note no. 17 regarding preparation of financial statements for the year on going concern basis, notwithstanding the substantial erosion in its net worth, accumulated losses and closure of finance business, as the company is exploring new business opportunities. These events indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Key Audit Matter

Except for the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section 11 of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1 " a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order.

B. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income) the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2". Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid or provided by the Company to its directors during the year. Hence reporting under the requirement of section 197 sub-section (16) of the Act, not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations.

ii. The company has not entered into any long term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the reporting on making provisions as required under any law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses does not arise, at present.

iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund by the Company.

for K.P.Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants (Regn.No.003135S) K. Viswanath Partner Membership No. 022812 Place: Hyderabad Date: May 27, 2019

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph A under "Report on Other Legal Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date to the members of NCC Finance Limited)

1. a) The Company does not have any fixed assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i) of the Order is not applicable

2. The company does not have any inventory during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act and accordingly paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable, at present.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

5. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits to which directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 were applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) (d) of the Act for the Company.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax/Goods and Services Tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which were in arrears as at March 31, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or value added tax that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institutions, banks, government or debenture holders during the year; accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

9. The Company has not raised any monies, during the reporting period, by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) or further public offer. The Company has not raised any monies, by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable

10. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such a case by the management.

11. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable.

12. According to the information given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the reporting period. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

for K.P.Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants Firms Regn. No.003135S K. Viswanath Partner Membership No. 022812 Place: Hyderabad Date: May 27, 2019

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph B(f) under "Report on Other Legal Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date to the members of NCC Finance Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NCC FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the Internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".