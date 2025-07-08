iifl-logo
NCC Finance Ltd Share Price Live

1.05
(0.00%)
Sep 13, 2019|10:15:00 AM

  • Open1.05
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.05
  • Day's Low1.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

NCC Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

NCC Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NCC Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NCC Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.11%

Non-Promoter- 83.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NCC Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.02

6.02

6.02

6.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.06

-6.01

-5.93

-5.96

Net Worth

-0.04

0

0.08

0.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

0.03

0

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

NCC Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NCC Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M Peddi Raju

Independent Director

Y D Murthy

Director

Raja Kalidindi Deepthi

Managing Director

Sudhir Varma Bhupathiraju

Registered Office

Ncc House,

Madhapur,

Telangana - 500081

Tel: 91-40-23268888

Website: http://www.nccsoftech.com

Email: investors.nccfl@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

NCC Finance, incorporated on June 20, 1994 as a public company, is a software development firm. It is part of the NCC group headed by AVS Raju. The company is operating from Hyderabad. The company dev...
Reports by NCC Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the NCC Finance Ltd share price today?

The NCC Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of NCC Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCC Finance Ltd is ₹0.63 Cr. as of 13 Sep ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of NCC Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NCC Finance Ltd is 0 and -5.34 as of 13 Sep ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NCC Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCC Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Sep ‘19

What is the CAGR of NCC Finance Ltd?

NCC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.33%, 3 Years at -12.73%, 1 Year at -13.22%, 6 Month at -5.41%, 3 Month at -5.41% and 1 Month at -5.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NCC Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NCC Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.89 %

