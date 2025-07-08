NCC Finance, incorporated on June 20, 1994 as a public company, is a software development firm. It is part of the NCC group headed by AVS Raju. The company is operating from Hyderabad. The company develops software and provides multimedia, resource mapping, geographic information system, AM/FM, global positioning system and IT-enabled services. In financial year 2007, it exited from the non-banking financial activities and surrendered its license to the Reserve Bank of India.Consolidating its operations under NCC Softech, the software division of the company, the entire public deposits and loans from banks have been repaid making it debt free.
