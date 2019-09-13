NCC Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The Company has been having very limited operations resulting in severe liquidity problems.

A) Industry Structure and Developments:

See the above note

B) Opportunities and Threats:

See the above note

C) Segment-Wise or Product-wise performance:

See the above note

D) Outlook and Risks and concerns:

See the above note

E) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:

The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the activities of the Company.

F) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

During the year your Company has earned a gross income of Rs.3.14 lakhs (previous year Rs.0.01 lakhs) which has resulted in net loss of Rs.5.02 lakhs. The company is exploring alternatives available for restructuring its business.

G) Material developments in human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including people employed:

During the year there is no material developments in Human Resource/Industrial Relations front, including people employed.