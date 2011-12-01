Netvision Web Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
25.4
25.4
25.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.76
14.25
14.24
Net Worth
37.16
39.65
39.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.13
0.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.36
39.78
39.82
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.62
37.16
37.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.72
2.61
2.54
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.74
2.63
2.55
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
37.36
39.78
39.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.