iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Netvision Web Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Netvision Web Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

25.4

25.4

25.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.76

14.25

14.24

Net Worth

37.16

39.65

39.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.13

0.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.36

39.78

39.82

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

34.62

37.16

37.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.72

2.61

2.54

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.74

2.63

2.55

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

37.36

39.78

39.82

Netvision Web Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Netvision Web Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.