Incorporated in 1999,NetVista Information Technology Limited provides information and communication technology solutions and services. It offers consulting and information technology services, including customized software development, on-site consultancy services, offshore development, ASP, Internet application integration, package implementation, information technology-enabled services, mobile Internet solutions. The company also provides business process outsourcing services, such as remote data entry, general accounting etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.