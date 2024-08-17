iifl-logo-icon 1
Netvista Information Technology Ltd Share Price

1.2
(-4.76%)
Aug 30, 2018|11:44:26 AM

Netvista Information Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.24

Prev. Close

1.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.55

Day's High

1.24

Day's Low

1.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Netvista Information Technology Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Netvista Information Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Netvista Information Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:49 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.61%

Non-Promoter- 2.31%

Institutions: 2.30%

Non-Institutions: 87.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Netvista Information Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Jun-2012

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

13.6

13.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.07

-12.17

-12.22

-11.77

Net Worth

1.53

1.43

1.38

1.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

5.83

5.11

2.48

yoy growth (%)

14.04

105.71

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

0.1

0.06

0.05

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

-0.07

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.29

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.04

105.71

Op profit growth

9.73

9.64

EBIT growth

20.19

-21.38

Net profit growth

98.33

22.89

No Record Found

Netvista Information Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Netvista Information Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hiren Patel

Chairman

Alpesh H Shah

Independent Director

Vishnu B Patel

Independent Director

Sudha Mahendra Varma

Company Secretary

Umesh Gavand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Netvista Information Technology Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1999,NetVista Information Technology Limited provides information and communication technology solutions and services. It offers consulting and information technology services, including customized software development, on-site consultancy services, offshore development, ASP, Internet application integration, package implementation, information technology-enabled services, mobile Internet solutions. The company also provides business process outsourcing services, such as remote data entry, general accounting etc.
