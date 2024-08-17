Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.24
Prev. Close₹1.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.55
Day's High₹1.24
Day's Low₹1.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2012
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
13.6
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.07
-12.17
-12.22
-11.77
Net Worth
1.53
1.43
1.38
1.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
5.83
5.11
2.48
yoy growth (%)
14.04
105.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
0.1
0.06
0.05
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.29
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.04
105.71
Op profit growth
9.73
9.64
EBIT growth
20.19
-21.38
Net profit growth
98.33
22.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hiren Patel
Chairman
Alpesh H Shah
Independent Director
Vishnu B Patel
Independent Director
Sudha Mahendra Varma
Company Secretary
Umesh Gavand
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Netvista Information Technology Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1999,NetVista Information Technology Limited provides information and communication technology solutions and services. It offers consulting and information technology services, including customized software development, on-site consultancy services, offshore development, ASP, Internet application integration, package implementation, information technology-enabled services, mobile Internet solutions. The company also provides business process outsourcing services, such as remote data entry, general accounting etc.
Read More
