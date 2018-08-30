Netvista Information Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
0.1
0.06
0.05
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.29
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
0.33
0.09
Capital expenditure
-0.18
-0.07
Free cash flow
0.15
0.02
Equity raised
-24.33
-24.43
Investing
0
0
Financing
1.3
1.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-22.88
-23.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.