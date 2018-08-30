Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
5.83
5.11
2.48
yoy growth (%)
14.04
105.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.12
As % of sales
1.2
1.21
5.11
Other costs
-5.6
-4.91
-2.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
96.08
95.96
89.59
Operating profit
0.15
0.14
0.13
OPM
2.71
2.81
5.29
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
-0.07
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.05
Other income
0
0.02
0.05
Profit before tax
0.1
0.06
0.05
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-7.98
-21.45
-28.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.04
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.04
0.04
yoy growth (%)
98.33
22.89
NPM
1.67
0.96
1.61
