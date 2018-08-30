Netvista Information Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2012
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
13.6
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.07
-12.17
-12.22
-11.77
Net Worth
1.53
1.43
1.38
1.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.19
2.08
2.03
2.48
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.3
0.37
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.82
0.82
0.82
0.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.23
0.94
0.82
1.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.07
0.56
0.37
0.13
Debtor Days
66.9
39.93
54.27
Other Current Assets
0.6
0.6
0.74
1.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-0.19
-0.16
0
Creditor Days
24.38
13.54
23.46
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.03
-0.13
-0.01
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
2.19
2.07
2.02
2.48
