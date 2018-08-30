iifl-logo-icon 1
Netvista Information Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

1.2
(-4.76%)
Aug 30, 2018|11:44:26 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Jun-2012

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

13.6

13.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.07

-12.17

-12.22

-11.77

Net Worth

1.53

1.43

1.38

1.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0.65

0.65

0.65

0.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.19

2.08

2.03

2.48

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.3

0.37

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.82

0.82

0.82

0.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.23

0.94

0.82

1.93

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.07

0.56

0.37

0.13

Debtor Days

66.9

39.93

54.27

Other Current Assets

0.6

0.6

0.74

1.81

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

-0.19

-0.16

0

Creditor Days

24.38

13.54

23.46

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.03

-0.13

-0.01

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

2.19

2.07

2.02

2.48

