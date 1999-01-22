To,

Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting 22nd Annual Report along with the Audited Balance Sheet and Profit And Loss Account, for the period ended March 31, 2015.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Amount in Rs.) PARTICULARS For the period from 2013-14(June ending) July 1, 2014 to March 31, 2015 Revenue from operations 51,188,910 24,883,135 Other Income 262,000 560,000 Less: Operational & Other 50,564,721 24,315,951 expenses Profit/(Loss) before 1,635,439 1,386,434 Depreciation Less: Depreciation 749,250 819,250 Less: Finance Cost 257,000 568,000 Less: Exceptional Items 0 0 Profit/ (Loss) Before 629,189 559,184 Taxation Less: Provision for Tax 135,000 157,077 Less: Prior Year’s Income 0 0 Tax Net Profit After Tax 494,189 402,107

2. STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS:

During the year under review the Company has earned net revenue of Rs. 511.88 lacs as compared to net revenue of Rs. 248.8 lacs in the previous year. Total expenses (excluding depreciation & amortization and finance costs) incurred during the year was at Rs. 505.64/- lacs as compared to Rs. 243.14 lacs in the previous year. The profit after tax was at Rs. 4.94 lacs as compared to Rs. 4.02 reported in the previous year.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The credit balance of Profit and Loss account is transferred to reserves in Balance sheet.

4. DIVIDEND:

In order to conserve the resources the Directors of the Company does not recommend any Dividend .

5. HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Holding/ Subsidiary/ Associate Company during the period under review.

6. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN:

An extract of the Annual Return for the year ended June 30, 2015 as provided under subsection (3) of Section 92 and prescribed under Rule 12 of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure A and forms part of this report.

7. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there was no change in the capital structure of the Company.

8. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1), as prescribed in Form AOC - 2 of the rules prescribed under Chapter IX relating to Accounts of Companies under the Companies Act, 2013, is appended as Annexure B.

9. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the financial Statement.

10. MATERIAL EVENTS THAT HAVE OCCURRED AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE:

The Company has filed an application with Bombay Stock Exchange for getting the entire share capital of the Company listed at the BSE for creating a trading platform for its shareholders.

11. IMPACTING ON GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS:

There has been no significant and material orders passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and company’s operations in future.

12. DIRECTORS:

Mr. Vishnu B. Patel (DIN: 05322281) was appointed as an Additional Director on December

6, 2014 till the conclusion of this AGM. Mr. Vishnu Patel, being eligible has stated that if confirmed by the shareholders he would be willing to continue as the Director of the Company.

Mrs. Sudha Varma (DIN: 07099148) was appointed as an Additional Director on June 30, 2015. till the conclusion of this AGM. Ms. Sudha Varma, being eligible has stated that if confirmed by the shareholders she would be willing to continue as the Director of the Company..

Mr. Ankit Shah resigned from the Board on December 6, 2014. The Board of Directors put on record its appreciation to Mr. Ankit Shah for serving as Director of the Company during his tenure.

13. DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Directors responsibility statement as required under Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) under the historical cost convention on accrual basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values. GAAP comprises mandatory accounting standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’), read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the provisions of the Act (to the extent notified) and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). There are no material departures from prescribed accounting standards in the adoption of these standards.

The Directors confirm that:

a. In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2015, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;

b. The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. The directors have taken proper and sufficient care towards the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. The directors have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively;

f. The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

14. BOARD INDEPENDENCE:

Our definition of ‘Independence’ of Directors is derived from Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the confirmation / disclosures received from the Directors and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the Non-Executive Directors are Independent in terms of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act,2013:-

15. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of the Company is in the process of forming a risk management committee to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The committee will be also responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. As of now, the audit committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the management discussion and analysis, which forms part of this report.

16. NO. OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The Board / Committee Meetings are pre-scheduled and a tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is circulated to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings. However, in case of a special and urgent business need, the Board’s approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation, as permitted by law, which are confirmed in the subsequent Board meeting.

The Board met six times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the Corporate governance report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

17. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

18. BOARD EVALUATION:

Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board.

None of the independent directors are due for re-appointment.

19. RETIREMENTS AND RESIGNATIONS:

Mr. Ankit Shah have resigned from the directorship on December 06, 2014. .The Board places on record their appreciation for the services rendered by him during his tenure with the Company.

20. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

During the year, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the Board re-constituted some of its Committees. There are currently three Committees of the Board, as follows:

Audit Committee

Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee

Details of all the Committees along with their charters, composition and meetings held during the year, are provided in the "Report on Corporate Governance", a part of this Annual Report.

21. AUDITORS:

M/s. J H Ghumara & Co , Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Reg. No 14320) has given their consent letter stating that their appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 141(3) (g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified from appointment.

The resolution for their re-appointment is put forward for your approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

22. COMMENTS ON AUDITOR’S REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by M/s J H Ghumara & Co , Chartered Accountants, in their Audit Report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company in the year under review. All observations of Auditors are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments by Directors in this report.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDITORS’ REPORT:

Mr. Amit R Dadheech & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary was appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2014-15, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under. The secretarial audit report for Financial year 2014-15 forms part of the Annual Report as ANNEXURE C to the Boards report. The observations of the Secretarial Auditors are self explanatory and do not call for any further comments by the Directors in this report.

24. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

25. INTERNAL AUDITORS:

As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company is in process of appointing internal auditors for the year to 2015-2016 to conduct the internal audit and to ensure adequacy of the Internal controls, adherence to Company’s policies and ensure statutory and other compliance through, periodical checks and internal audit.

26. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted / renewed any deposits within the meaning of Chapter V of The Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

27. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhering to the Corporate Governance requirements as set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement forms part of the Annual Report. The Certificate from the statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 is also published elsewhere in this Annual Report.

28. MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management’s Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges in India, is annexed to this report.

29. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Board of Directors of is committed to maintain the highest standard of honesty, openness and accountability and recognize that employees have important role to play in achieving the goal.

The Companys Vigil Mechanism Policy encourages Directors and employees to bring to the Companys attention, instances of unethical behavior and actual or suspected incidents of fraud or violation of the conduct that could adversely impact the Companys operations, business performance and / or reputation. The Policy provides that the Company investigates such incidents, when reported, in an impartial manner and takes appropriate action to ensure that the requisite standards of professional and ethical conduct are always upheld. It is the Companys Policy to ensure that no employee is victimized or harassed for bringing such incidents to the attention of the Company. The practice of the Vigil Mechanism Policy is overseen by the Board of Directors and no employee has been denied access to the Committee.

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under sub-section (m) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under this section is not required.

31. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the names and other particulars of employees are set out in the annexure to the Directors’ Report. In terms of the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors’ Report is being sent to the shareholders without this annexure. Shareholders interested in obtaining a copy of the annexure may write to Board of Directors at the Company’s registered office.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors express their appreciation for the sincere co-operation and assistance of Central and State Government authorities, bankers, suppliers, customers and business associates. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by your company’s employees. Your directors acknowledge with gratitude the encouragement and support extended by our valued shareholders.

By Order of the Board of Directors

NETVISTA VENTURE LTD Sd/-

Hiren Patel

Managing Director

(DIN: 03464360)

Place: Mumbai

Date: 9th December 2015

MGT-9

Extract of Annual Return as on the financial year ended on June 30, 2015

[Pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1)

of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

i) CIN L15200MH1999PLC117958 ii) Registration Date 22/01/1999 iii) Name of the Company NETVISTA VENTURE LIMITED iv) Category / Sub-Category of the Company Public Listed Company v) Address of the Registered office and contact details 26, Diamond Plaza, Poddar road, Malad East , Mumbai – 400 097, vi) Whether listed company YES vii) Name, Address and Contact details of Registrar and Transfer Agent, if any Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd 19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind. Estate, 1st floor, Makwana Road, Marol, Andheri (E), Mumbai – 400 059. INDIA.

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY:

All the business activities contributing 10 % or more of the total turnover of the company shall be stated:-

SN Name and Description of main products / services NIC Code of the Product/service % to turnover of company total the 1 Media 18200 36.18 2 Trading 46909 52.05 3 Real Estate 68200 1.17 4 Information Technology 62099 10.60

III. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Sl. No Name and CIN/GLN Address of the Company Holding/ Subsidiary / Associate % of share s held Applicable Section 1 NA NA NA 1 NA

IV. SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of total Equity)

Category of Shareholders No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year [As on 30 June-2014] No. of Shares held at the end of the year[As on 30-June-2015] % Demat Physica Total % of Total Share s Demat Physical Total % of Total Share s Change during the year A. Promoters (1) Indian a) Individual/ HUF 4231 0 4231 0.03% 4121 0 4121 0.03% 0.00 % 516900 922500 1439400 10.59 516900 922500 1439400 10.59 0.00 b) Central Govt % % % c) State Govt(s) 0 0 0 d) Bodies Corp. 0 0 0 e) Banks / FI f) Any other Total shareholding of Promoter (A) 521131 922500 1443631 10.62 521021 922500 1443521 10.62 0.00 B. Public Shareholding 1. Institutions 0 33000 33000 0.24% 0 31500 31500 0.23% - a) Mutual 0.01 Funds % 280321 1700 282021 2.08% 280321 1700 282021 2.08% 0.00 b) Banks / FI % c) Central Govt 0 0 0 0 d) State Govt(s) 0 0 0 0 e) Venture 0 0 0 0 Capital Funds f) Insurance 0 0 0 0 Companies g) FIIs 0 0 h) Foreign 0 0 Venture Capital Funds i) Others (specify) 0 0 Sub-total 280321 34700 315021 2.32% 280321 33200 313521 2.31% - 0.01 (B)(1):- % 2. Non- Institutions a) Bodies Corp. 1406996 54700 1461696 10.76 1274710 54700 1329410 9.78% - % 0.97 i) Indian % ii) Overseas b) Individuals i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital upto Rs. 1 lakh 3728217 771091 4499308 33.11 3738611 768991 4507602 33.17 0.06 % % % ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 1 lakh 4371276 828835 5200111 38.26 4498438 828835 5327273 39.20 0.94 % % % c) Others (specify) 0 0 Hindu Undivided Family 0 0 0 0 Non Resident 50 0 50 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Indians % Overseas 116050 545500 661550 4.87% 128473 545500 673973 4.96% 0.09 Corporate % Bodies Foreign 8873 0 8873 0.07% 0 0 Nationals Clearing 60 0 60 0.00% 0 0 Members Trusts 0 0 0 0 0 Foreign Bodies 0 0 0 0 - D R Sub-total 9631522 220012 1183164 87.06 9640232 219802 1183825 87.11 0.05 (B)(2):- 6 8 % 6 8 % % Total Public 9911843 223482 1214666 89.38 9920553 223122 1215177 89.42 0.04 Shareholding (B)=(B)(1)+ (B)(2) 6 9 % 6 9 % % 1043297 315732 1359030 100.0 1044157 315372 1359530 100.0 0.04 TOTAL (A)+(B) C. Shares held by Custodian for GDRs & ADRs 4 6 0 % 4 6 0 % % Grand Total 1043297 315732 1359030 100.0 1044157 315372 1359530 100.0 0.00 (A+B+C) 4 6 0 % 4 6 0 % %

i) Category-wise Share Holding

B) Shareholding of Promoter-

SN Shareholder’s Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Share holding at the end of the year No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of Shares Pledged / encumbere d to total shares No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of Shares Pledged / encumbere d to total shares % change in share holding during the year 1. DILIP RAMAKANT 0 NAIK 4121 0.03 0 4121 0.03 0 2. HIREN PATEL 922500 6.79 0 922500 6.79 0 0 3. HIRENKUMAR NATVARLAL PATEL 516900 3.80 0 516900 3.80 0 0

C) Change in Promoters’ Shareholding (please specify, if there is no change) – No change

SN Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the Year No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company At the beginning of the year Date wise Increase / Decrease in Promoters Share holding during the year specifying the reasons for increase / decrease (e.g. allotment / transfer / bonus/ sweat equity etc): NIL At the end of the year

D) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders:

(other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDRs and ADRs):

Cumulative SN For Each of the Top 10 Shareholders Shareholding at the beginning of the year Shareholding during the Year No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company At the beginning of the year Date wise Increase / Decrease in Promoters Share holding during the year specifying the reasons for increase / decrease (e.g. allotment / transfer / bonus/ sweat equity etc): At the end of the year

E) Shareholding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

SN Shareholding of each Directors and each Key Managerial Personnel Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the Year No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company At the beginning of the year 1439300 10.59% 1439300 10.59% Date wise Increase / Decrease in Promoters Share holding during the year specifying the reasons for increase / decrease (e.g. allotment / transfer / bonus/ sweat equit y etc): NIL At the end of the year 1439300 10.59% 1439300 10.59%

F) INDEBTEDNESS -Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment:

Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year i) Principal Amount 0 65,00,000 0 0 ii) Interest due but not paid 0 0 0 0 iii) Interest accrued but not due 0 0 0 0 Total (i+ii+iii) 0 65,00,000 0 0 0 0 0 0 Change in Indebtedness during the financial year * Addition 0 0 0 0 * Reduction 00 0 0 0 Net Change 0 0 0 0 Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i) Principal Amount 0 65,00,000 0 0 ii) Interest due but not paid 0 0 0 0 iii) Interest accrued but not due 0 0 0 0 Total (i+ii+iii) 0 65,00,000 0 0

XI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL-

A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager:

SN. Particulars of Remuneration Name of MD/WTD/ Manager Total Hiren Umesh Viral Amount Patel Gavand Shah 1 Gross salary (per month) (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 15000 12000 10000 37000 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) - - - - Income-tax Act, 1961 (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income- tax Act, 1961 - - - - 2 Stock Option - - - - 3 Sweat Equity - - - - 4 Commission - - - - - as % of profit - others, specify… 5 Others, please specify - - - - Total (A) 15000 12000 10000 37000 Ceiling as per the Act 15000 12000 10000 37000

B. Remuneration to other directors:

SN. Particulars of Remuneration Name of Directors Total Alpesh H Shah Sudha N Varma Vishnu Amount 1 Independent Directors Fee for attending board committee meetings 2000 2000 2000 6000 Commission - - - - Others, please specify - - - - Total (1) 2000 2000 2000 6000 2 Other Non-Executive Directors Fee for attending board committee meetings - - - - Commission - - - - Others, please specify - - - - Total (2) - - - - Total (B)=(1+2) 2000 2000 2000 6000 Total Managerial Remuneration Overall Ceiling as per the Act

C. Remuneration To Key Managerial Personnel Other Than Md/Manager/Wtd:

SN Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel CEO CS CFO Total 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 15000 10000 12000 37000 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income- tax Act, 1961 - - - - (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section - - - - 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961 2 Stock Option - - - - 3 Sweat Equity - - - - 4 Commission - - - - - as % of profit - - - - others, specify… - - - - 5 Others, please specify - - - - Total 15000 10000 12000 37000

XII. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT/ COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES: Not Applicable

Type Section of the Companies Act Brief Description Details of Penalty / Punishment/ Compounding fees imposed Authority [RD / NCLT/ COURT] Appeal made, if any (give Details) A. COMPANY Penalty - - - - - Punishment - - - - - Compounding - - - - - B. DIRECTORS Penalty - - - - - Punishment - - - - - Compounding - - - - - C. OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT Penalty - - - - - Punishment - - - - - Compounding - - - - -

Annexure B

FORM NO. AOC – 2

[Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014]

Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts / arrangements entered into by the Company with the related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms-length transactions under third proviso thereto.

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm’s length basis:

(a) Name of the Related Party & Nature of Relationship NA (b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions NA (c) Duration of the contracts / arrangements/transactions NA (d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any NA (e) Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions NA (f) date(s) of approval by the Board NA (g) Amount paid as advances, if any NA (h) Date on which the special resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to section 188 NA

2. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions at arm’s length basis:

(a) Name of the Related Party & Nature of Relationship NA (b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions NA (c) Duration of the contracts / arrangements/transactions NA (d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any NA (e) date(s) of approval by the Board NA (f) Amount paid as advances, if any NA

By Order of the Board of Directors

NETVISTA VENTURE LTD Sd/-

Hiren Patel

Managing Director

(DIN: 03464360)

Place: Mumbai

Date: 9th december 2015

ANNEXURE C TO DIRECTORS REPORT

Form No. MR-3 Secretarial Audit Report [Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule no.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014] Secretarial Audit Report For the Financial Year Ended 30th June, 2015

FORM NO. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2015

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

Netvista Venture Limited

26, Diamond plaza, Ground Floor, Poddar Road

Malad east,

Mumbai – 400097

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Netvista Venture Limited (CIN: L15200MH1999PLC117958) (hereinafter called "the company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of Netvista Venture Limited books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of the Secretarial Audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by Netvista Venture Limited for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 according to the provisions of:

1. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

2. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA’) and the rules made thereunder;

3. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

4. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings; - (During the period under review, the Company has not entered into any transaction requiring compliances with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and rules made thereunder)

5. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act’):- a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992; c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009; d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999; (During the period under review, the Company has not entered into any transaction requiring compliances with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999) e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008; (During the period under review, the Company has not entered into any transaction requiring compliances with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008) f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993; g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009; (During the period under review, the Company has not entered into any transaction requiring compliances with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009) h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998; (During the period under review, the Company has not entered into any transaction requiring compliances with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998)

OTHER APPLICABLE LAWS:

With respect to the compliance system prevailing in the Company and on examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof, on test check basis, the Company has complied with the following laws applicable to the Company

1. Employees State Insurance Act, 1948

2. Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952

3. Indian Contract Act, 1872

4. Professional Tax, 1975

5. Income Tax Act, 1961 to the extent of Tax Deducted at Source under various Section and T.D.S. Returns filed.

6. Indirect Tax Laws relating to collections, deductions, wherever applicable, payments made and returns filed

7. Shops and Establishment Act.

8. Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002

9. Trade Marks Act, 1999

10. The Micro Small & Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. (Not Applicable as the same was not notified during the period under review)

(ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Delhi Stock Exchange Limited.

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

We further report that:

We further report that the Board of Directors of the Company is not constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Majority decision is carried through while the dissenting members’ views, if any, are captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the audit period:

1. The Company has not appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during the period under review.

2. There was no Whole Time Company Secretary appointed during the period under review.

3. The Company has appointed Managing Director during the period under review,

However necessary forms with the ROC have not been filed.

4. The Composition of Board of Directors is not constituted as per Companies Act 2013.

5. E-forms of Registrar of Companies are not filed relating to appointment and resignation of Directors.

6. Statutory Registers are not maintained in accordance with the provision of the Act.

7. The Company has not filed application with the Stock Exchange for Change of Name.

This Report is to be read with our letter of even date which is annexed as Annexure A and forms an integral part of this Report.

For Amit R. Dadheech & Associates

SD/-

Amit R. Dadheech

M. No.: 22889; C.P. No.: 8952

Annexure A

To,

The Members,

Netvista Venture Limited

26, Diamond plaza, Ground Floor, Poddar Road

Malad east,

Mumbai – 400097

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of Secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and process as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test check basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in Secretarial records. We believe that the process and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis of our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the Compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The Compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedure on test check basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

For Amit R. Dadheech & Associates

SD/-

Amit R. Dadheech

M. No.: 22889; C.P. No.: 8952

Date: September 20, 2015

Place: Mumbai

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

$PAN number of any director would not be displayed on the website of Stock Exchange &Category of directors means executive/non-executive/independent/Nominee. if a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen * to be filled only for Independent Director. Tenure would mean total period from which Independent director is serving on Board of directors of the listed entity in continuity without any cooling off period.

II. Composition of Committees

Category Name of Committee Name of Committee Members (Chairperson/Executive/No n- Executive/independent/No minee) $ Vishnu Patel Chairperson Sudha Varma Non Executive Independent Hiren Patel Director Alpesh Shah Executive Director Vishnu Patel Executive Director Chairperson 2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee Sudha Varma Non-Executive Independent Hiren Patel Director 3.Risk Management Committee( if applicable) NA Executive Director NA Chairperson Sudha Varma Non-Executive Independent 4.Stakeholders Relationship Committee’ Vishnu Patel Director Hiren Patel Executive Director

&

Category of directors means executive/non-executive/independent/Nominee. if a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen

III. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the previous quarter Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the relevant quarter Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) 8/14/2015 11/14/2015 91

Regd. Office: 26, Diamond Plaza, Poddar Road, Malad ( East),Mumbai-400067 Telefax: +91-22- 25800009. Email: netvistaltd@gmail.com

* This information has to be mandatorily be given for audit committee, for rest of the committees giving this information is optional

V. Related Party Transactions Subject Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)refer note below Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained NA Whether shareholder approval obtained for material NA RPT Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit NA Committee

1 In the column "Compliance Status", compliance or non-compliance may be indicated by

Yes/No/N.A.. For example, if the Board has been composed in accordance with the requirements of Listing Regulations, "Yes" may be indicated. Similarly, in case the Listed Entity has no related party transactions, the words "N.A." may be indicated.

2 If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be given here.

VI. Affirmations

1. The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

a.Audit Committee

b.Nomination & remuneration committee

c.Stakeholders relationship committee

d.Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities)

3. The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

4. The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

5. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of

Directors. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:

Name & Designation:Hiren Patel

Managing Director

DIN: 03464360