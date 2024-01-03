Independent Auditors Report To the Members of Neycer India Limited Report on the standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Neycer India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2021, Statement of Changes in Equity, the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2021, and its Loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Attention is invited to the following Notes forming part of the financial Statements

i) As stated in Note No.27(j), the claim made by GMB Ceramics is pending before the Honble Supreme Court of India ii) Note No.27(k) regarding the claim received from the assignee of secured debt which is under negotiation.

In our opinion, the effect of the above matters should they be ultimately decided against the Company, is not ascertainable.

Emphasis of Matter

Reference is invited to Note No.33 of the Notes forming part of the financial statements regarding the adoption of going concern concept for the preparation of the financial statements and the efforts being made by the Company to restart the manufacturing operations, which is dependent on various factors.

Our report is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of ur audit of Financial Statements as a hole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Response to Key Audit Matters and Conclusion Going Concern Though the operations were stopped during the year for want of funds, the Company has prepared the accounts on the basis of a going concern. Refer Note 33 of the Notes forming part of the Financial Statements. ? We have verified the fact of closure of the loan exposure and the settlement of the statutory dues. ? We have tested the managements assumptions in regard to the steps being taken for restarting the operations. ? In our view, there exists uncertainty in respect of the managements assumptions in the matter, in our view the adoption of a going concern basis for the preparation may not be considered to be inappropriate and hence our opinion is not qualified in respect of this issue. However the same is included in the Emphasis of the Matter Paragraph. As at 31st March 2021, the Company carried Inventories to the extent of Rs.2,24,26,158/- which having regard to the value has been considered as a Key Audit Matter ? We have verified and tested the design and the operating effectiveness of the controls with respect to the maintenance of inventories, like the issue of materials, determination of the quantum of stocks at the end of the year. ? We have verified and tested the preparation of the cost sheet for the valuation of inventories of finished goods and work in progress and the determination of the value of stores and spares. ? We have also tested the judgment and procedure adopted by the Company for the determination of obsolete and non-saleable stocks and determination of the the realisable value of the inventories. ? Based on the above procedures, the determination of the value of inventories by the Management at the end of the year is considered reasonable. Evaluation of demands raised by Commercial Tax Department and Employees State Insurance and Provident Fund authorities and others Our audit procedure included the following substantive procedures: The Company is facing a number of demands under the Indirect Taxes Acts and ESI and PF Act and Income tax Act, 1961 Please refer to Note No.27(d) to 27(i) of the Notes forming part of the Financial Statements ? Obtained an understanding of the key issues involved and the potential exposures under the relevant Statutes. ? We read and analysed select correspondences and consultations carried out by the management with external experts. ? Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated the managements underlying assumptions and the grounds of appeal and other relevant documents. ? Understanding of the issues involved with reference to currently available precedents in the matter. ? Based on the procedure outlined above, we agree with the managements view in regard to the probable outcome of the cases stated in the relevant notes to the Financial Statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information in the Annual Report, comprising of the Directors Report and its annexures, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance, conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that if there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain and audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainly exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainly exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of out auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify doing our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account d. In our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) financial statements comply with the

Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

3. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

4. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not paid any remuneration to its Directors.

5. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Please refer Note No.27(d) to 27(k) b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Place:Chennai Dated: 30th June 2021 For S.N.S. Associates Chartered Accoutants Firm Registration No.006297S Sd/- S.Nagarajan, Partner, Membership No : 020899 ICAI UDIN NO.21020899AAAAHQ5266

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report To the Members of Neycer India Limited

i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets

. (b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of the verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to investments made by it.

v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for any of the activities of the Company.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, excise, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other statutory dues have been deposited belatedly during the year by the Company with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, therenoundisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, excise, service tax, cess and other statutory dues which were in arrears as on 31st March 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, excise, service tax, cess or other statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Disputed Amount Paid Forum where the dispute is pending Tamil Nadu General Sales tax Act Sales tax 93,20,618 NIL Deputy Commercial tax Officer Tamil Nadu General Sales tax Act Sales tax 3,44,15,091 NIL Appellate Assistant Commissioner (CT) CST Act CST 50,56,861 NIL Appellate Asst. Commissioner (CT) ESI Act ESI 6,47,330 NIL ESI Labour Court PF Act PF 47,22,090 23,61,090 Employees PF Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax for Assessment Year 2018-19 54,39,140 NIL Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) and Assistant Commissioner of Income tax GST Act GST demand for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 4,02,55,587 NIL Deputy Commissioner Appeals CST Act Interest for belated payment for the period 2007-08 to 2016-17 2,65,00,439 NIL Government of Tamil Nadu CST Act CST demand including interest and penalty for the period 2002-03 to 2016-17 and 1999- 2000 7,98,04,273 NIL Government of Tamil Nadu

viii) The Company had defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks, financial institutions or debenture holders. However, the default has been made good by making a one time settlement with the Banks and other lenders.

ix) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). As per the records of the Company, the term loans availed during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

x) As per the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no frauds by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the year.

xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid/provided any remuneration to its Managerial Personnel since their appointment is without any remuneration. xii) The Company is not a nidhi company.

xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard.

xiv) According to the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of its shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xv) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with the Directors.

xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Place:Chennai Dated: 30th June 2021 For S.N.S. Associates Chartered Accoutants Firm Registration No.006297S Sd/- S.Nagarajan, Partner, Membership No : 020899 ICAI UDIN NO.21020899AAAAHQ5266

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Neycer India Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Neycer India LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company, (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our Opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.