Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.15
10.15
10.15
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.16
-7.53
-4.72
-2.19
Net Worth
-12.01
2.62
5.43
7.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.48
1.02
6.24
17.7
yoy growth (%)
44.26
-83.51
-64.75
0.03
Raw materials
-0.75
-3.03
-2.86
-4.31
As % of sales
50.54
294.78
45.93
24.36
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.84
-1.96
-5.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.33
6.99
7.85
-2.62
Depreciation
-0.84
-0.94
-0.98
-1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.28
7.11
-2.99
-5.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.26
-83.51
-64.75
0.03
Op profit growth
-71.88
32.25
296.94
939.12
EBIT growth
-133.21
-14.56
-640.05
168.91
Net profit growth
-133.4
-10.88
-399.32
19.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,167.85
|67.58
|18,600.61
|-54.88
|0.77
|1,104.93
|163.71
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
6,768
|35.73
|8,802.38
|85.58
|0.95
|577.97
|1,038.29
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
583.8
|30.49
|2,394.14
|28.47
|0.51
|741.18
|195.14
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
63.94
|34.56
|940.21
|18.63
|0
|383.86
|93.5
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
307.2
|181.78
|450.58
|2.42
|0.16
|190.6
|212.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ganapathy Krishnamoorthy
Independent Director
Bachiame
Independent Director
Jayalakshmi
Company Secretary
Raghavan
Director
Raviteja Anne
No 145 ST Marys Road,
Alwarpet,
Tamil Nadu - 600018
Tel: 91-44-45088111
Website: http://www.neycer.in
Email: investor@neycer.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Reports by Neycer India Ltd
