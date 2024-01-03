Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.48
1.02
6.24
17.7
yoy growth (%)
44.26
-83.51
-64.75
0.03
Raw materials
-0.75
-3.03
-2.86
-4.31
As % of sales
50.54
294.78
45.93
24.36
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.84
-1.96
-5.14
As % of sales
24.96
82.39
31.55
29.08
Other costs
-2.31
-4.07
-6.64
-9.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
155.7
396.06
106.44
54
Operating profit
-1.94
-6.92
-5.23
-1.31
OPM
-131.21
-673.23
-83.93
-7.45
Depreciation
-0.84
-0.94
-0.98
-1
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.36
-1.1
Other income
0.45
14.89
14.44
0.8
Profit before tax
-2.33
6.99
7.85
-2.62
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.33
6.99
7.85
-2.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.33
6.99
7.85
-2.62
yoy growth (%)
-133.4
-10.88
-399.32
19.98
NPM
-157.45
680.02
125.81
-14.81
