Neycer India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Neycer India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.48

1.02

6.24

17.7

yoy growth (%)

44.26

-83.51

-64.75

0.03

Raw materials

-0.75

-3.03

-2.86

-4.31

As % of sales

50.54

294.78

45.93

24.36

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.84

-1.96

-5.14

As % of sales

24.96

82.39

31.55

29.08

Other costs

-2.31

-4.07

-6.64

-9.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

155.7

396.06

106.44

54

Operating profit

-1.94

-6.92

-5.23

-1.31

OPM

-131.21

-673.23

-83.93

-7.45

Depreciation

-0.84

-0.94

-0.98

-1

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.36

-1.1

Other income

0.45

14.89

14.44

0.8

Profit before tax

-2.33

6.99

7.85

-2.62

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.33

6.99

7.85

-2.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.33

6.99

7.85

-2.62

yoy growth (%)

-133.4

-10.88

-399.32

19.98

NPM

-157.45

680.02

125.81

-14.81

