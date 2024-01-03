Neycer India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.15
10.15
10.15
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.16
-7.53
-4.72
-2.19
Net Worth
-12.01
2.62
5.43
7.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1.9
1.9
3.31
4.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-10.11
4.52
8.74
12.8
Fixed Assets
0.16
9.91
10.84
11.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.71
4.64
4.64
4.64
Networking Capital
-11.87
-11.26
-7.69
-4.33
Inventories
1.72
1.82
2.24
2.94
Inventory Days
550.83
1,043
Sundry Debtors
1.35
1.23
0.92
1.22
Debtor Days
226.23
432.81
Other Current Assets
18.33
17.45
8.33
6.89
Sundry Creditors
-8.84
-8.06
-8.06
-7.38
Creditor Days
1,982
2,618.14
Other Current Liabilities
-24.43
-23.7
-11.12
-8
Cash
0.9
1.24
0.93
0.79
Total Assets
-10.1
4.53
8.74
12.8
