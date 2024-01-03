iifl-logo
Neycer India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.15

10.15

10.15

10.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.16

-7.53

-4.72

-2.19

Net Worth

-12.01

2.62

5.43

7.96

Minority Interest

Debt

1.9

1.9

3.31

4.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-10.11

4.52

8.74

12.8

Fixed Assets

0.16

9.91

10.84

11.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.71

4.64

4.64

4.64

Networking Capital

-11.87

-11.26

-7.69

-4.33

Inventories

1.72

1.82

2.24

2.94

Inventory Days

550.83

1,043

Sundry Debtors

1.35

1.23

0.92

1.22

Debtor Days

226.23

432.81

Other Current Assets

18.33

17.45

8.33

6.89

Sundry Creditors

-8.84

-8.06

-8.06

-7.38

Creditor Days

1,982

2,618.14

Other Current Liabilities

-24.43

-23.7

-11.12

-8

Cash

0.9

1.24

0.93

0.79

Total Assets

-10.1

4.53

8.74

12.8

