Neycer India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Neycer India Ltd

Neycer India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.33

6.99

7.85

-2.62

Depreciation

-0.84

-0.94

-0.98

-1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.28

7.11

-2.99

-5.51

Other operating items

Operating

1.09

13.16

3.87

-9.13

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

-0.02

0.1

Free cash flow

1.09

13.19

3.85

-9.03

Equity raised

-4.57

-17.6

-32.98

-28.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.11

0.02

-11.66

-3.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.63

-4.39

-40.78

-41.71

