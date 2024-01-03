Neycer India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.33
6.99
7.85
-2.62
Depreciation
-0.84
-0.94
-0.98
-1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.28
7.11
-2.99
-5.51
Other operating items
Operating
1.09
13.16
3.87
-9.13
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
-0.02
0.1
Free cash flow
1.09
13.19
3.85
-9.03
Equity raised
-4.57
-17.6
-32.98
-28.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.11
0.02
-11.66
-3.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.63
-4.39
-40.78
-41.71
