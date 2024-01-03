Nijjer Agro Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.95
-16.56
-14.94
-9.83
Net Worth
-8.75
-6.36
-4.74
0.36
Minority Interest
Debt
4.49
4.49
26.67
17.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-4.26
-1.87
21.93
17.81
Fixed Assets
9.39
10.18
11.11
12.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-13.67
-12.32
4.28
5.76
Inventories
3.36
3.19
1.48
3.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.31
2.92
2.81
1.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.62
3.53
1.02
2.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.66
-1.25
-1.03
-1.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.3
-20.71
0
-0.05
Cash
0.01
0.26
6.54
0
Total Assets
-4.27
-1.88
21.93
17.81
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.