Nimbus Industries Ltd is engaged in trading of tea and other miscellaneous activities. It was incorporated on January 17, 1975 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on June 18, 1992. The companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The company is based on Mumbai, India.
