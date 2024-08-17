SectorTrading
Open₹1.75
Prev. Close₹1.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.75
Day's Low₹1.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.33
P/E5.3
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
3.81
3.81
3.81
3.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.15
0.87
0.64
0.5
Net Worth
4.96
4.68
4.45
4.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
101
98.6
72.08
59.2
yoy growth (%)
2.43
36.79
21.75
Raw materials
-99.16
-97.27
-71.33
-58.8
As % of sales
98.18
98.65
98.96
99.33
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.32
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.4
0.33
0.23
0.22
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.1
-0.08
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.1
-0.07
-0.07
Working capital
1.33
2.7
-1.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.43
36.79
21.75
Op profit growth
153.68
76.89
25.5
EBIT growth
145.03
7.46
44.1
Net profit growth
23.61
38.52
8.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nimish Thokore
Director
Subhash Sharma
Director
Abdul Mohd Mukhi
Additional Director
Surendra Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nimbus Industries Ltd
Summary
Nimbus Industries Ltd is engaged in trading of tea and other miscellaneous activities. It was incorporated on January 17, 1975 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on June 18, 1992. The companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The company is based on Mumbai, India.
Read More
