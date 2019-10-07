iifl-logo-icon 1
Nimbus Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.75
(0.00%)
Oct 7, 2019|12:10:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

101

98.6

72.08

59.2

yoy growth (%)

2.43

36.79

21.75

Raw materials

-99.16

-97.27

-71.33

-58.8

As % of sales

98.18

98.65

98.96

99.33

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.32

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

0.53

0.32

0.14

0.17

Other costs

-0.3

-0.61

-0.42

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.3

0.62

0.59

0.19

Operating profit

0.98

0.38

0.21

0.17

OPM

0.97

0.39

0.3

0.29

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.1

-0.08

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.02

-0.09

0

Other income

0

0.06

0.19

0.1

Profit before tax

0.4

0.33

0.23

0.22

Taxes

-0.12

-0.1

-0.07

-0.07

Tax rate

-30.9

-30.95

-30.03

-33.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.28

0.22

0.16

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.28

0.22

0.16

0.15

yoy growth (%)

23.61

38.52

8.06

NPM

0.27

0.23

0.22

0.25

