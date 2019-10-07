Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
101
98.6
72.08
59.2
yoy growth (%)
2.43
36.79
21.75
Raw materials
-99.16
-97.27
-71.33
-58.8
As % of sales
98.18
98.65
98.96
99.33
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.32
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
0.53
0.32
0.14
0.17
Other costs
-0.3
-0.61
-0.42
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.3
0.62
0.59
0.19
Operating profit
0.98
0.38
0.21
0.17
OPM
0.97
0.39
0.3
0.29
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.1
-0.08
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.02
-0.09
0
Other income
0
0.06
0.19
0.1
Profit before tax
0.4
0.33
0.23
0.22
Taxes
-0.12
-0.1
-0.07
-0.07
Tax rate
-30.9
-30.95
-30.03
-33.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.28
0.22
0.16
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.28
0.22
0.16
0.15
yoy growth (%)
23.61
38.52
8.06
NPM
0.27
0.23
0.22
0.25
