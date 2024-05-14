To

The Members of Nirma Limited Ahmedabad

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Nirma Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to Standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matter in the Note no 55 to the financial statements. The Composite Scheme of Compromise and Arrangement between Core Health Care Limited (CHL), the Demerged Company, its Lender and Shareholder and Nirma Limited, the Resulting Company and its Shareholders (the Scheme) under Sections 78, 100, 391 to 394 of Companies Act, 1956 has been sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Gujarat vide an order dated 1st March, 2007. The scheme has become effective from 7th March 2007. Three Parties had filed appeal before the Division Bench of Honble High Court of Gujarat. Matter was settled with one of the parties and they withdrew the case. Appeal filed by other two parties is continuing. The Scheme is subject to the outcome of the said appeal. The demerged undertaking i.e healthcare division has been transferred to Aculife Healthcare Pvt Limited from 01.10.2014.Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter How Our Audit Addressed the Key Audit Matter Revenue recognition - See Note I.III.A of Standalone Financial Statement As Disclosed in note 33 of standalone financial statement, Revenue is measured net of discounts, rebates and incentives earned by customers on the companys sales. • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy prepared as per Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers. Due to the companys presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment, the estimation of the various types of discounts, rebates and incentives to be recognised based on sales made during the year is material and considered to be judgemental. • Assessed design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, discounts and rebates. Revenue from contract with customers is recognised when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customers at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The company has generally concluded that as principal, it typically controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer. • Performing substantive testing (including year-end cut-off testing) by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year (and before and after the financial year end) by verifying the underlying documents, which included sales invoices/contracts and shipping documents. Revenue is also an important element of how the company measures its performance. The company focuses on revenue as a key performance measures which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognised before the risk and rewards have been transferred. • Comparing the historical discounts, rebates and incentives to current payment trends. We also considered the historical accuracy of the companys estimates in previous year. Accordingly, due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contract with customer", it was determined to be Key Audit matter in our audit of the Standalone financial statement. • Assessing manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual items. • Obtained confirmations from customers on sample basis to support existence assertion of trade receivables and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the financial statement; to ensure revenue from contracts with customers are in accordance with the requirements of relevant accounting standards.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (I nd AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

I. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

II. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

III. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

IV. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

V. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

VI. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the company and the operating effective of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

VII. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note no 44 to the standalone financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (d) (i) and (d) (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company, Hence Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares

The feature of recording audit trail was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

Further, for the period audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting softwares, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16) of the Act.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Refer to paragraph (A) on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024, we report the following:

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and Investment properties and Right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment, Right of use assets and Investment properties by which all property, plant and equipment and investment properties are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment and investment properties were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, title deeds of all immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) including property, plant and equipment are held in the name of Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company during the course of the audit, one proceeding was initiated against the Company under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder. Company made disclosure vide Note no 64 of Notes to Accounts.

II. a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records.

In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

III. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided guarantee, security, advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

The Company has not made investments and granted secured or unsecured loans to firms, limited liability partnership, and any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments and granted unsecured loans to companies in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has provided loans to company as below:

(Rs in Crore)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount during the year ended 31 March,2024 - Others 1.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - 31 March 2024 - Others Nil

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances , during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated but the repayments or receipts in some of the loans have not been regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is overdue amount of Rs62.27 Crores for more than ninety days in respect of secured and unsecured loans given. The company has taken reasonable steps for the recovery of principal and interest.

(Rs in Crore)

Sr. No. No.of Cases Principal Amount Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue Remarks (if any) 1 7 36.23 2.13 38.36 Provision for impairment is made 2 3 23.00 0.91 23.91 Total 10 59.23 3.04 62.27

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the below mentioned loans had fallen due and have been renewed or extended during the year. However, no fresh loans were granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(Rs in Crore)

Particulars Aggregate amount of existing loans renewed or extended Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Others 21.06 95.46%

f) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security provisions of section 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

VI. The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of certain manufacturing activities of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records of the Company in this connection and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made the detailed examination of the same.

VII. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed amount of State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except contribution of Provident fund. In case of Provident Fund and professional tax, following amounts are unpaid as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable :

Name of statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Remarks (if any) Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 Provident fund 4,81,373 2022-23 Due to non-linking of aadhar card with UAN no of employees Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 Provident fund 1,63,367 01.04.2023 to 30.09.2023 Due to non-linking of aadhar card with UAN no of employees The Gujarat State Tax on Professions, Trade, Callings and Employments Act,1976 Professional Tax 6,000 01.09.2023 to 30.09.2023 Paid on 14.05.2024

(b) Following are the details of statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which it relates Unpaid amount (Rs in crore) 1 Inco me Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner (Appeals) 2020-2021, 2021-2022 21.83 2 Central Sales Tax Act and Sales Tax Act of various states Central Sales Tax and Sales Tax Commissioner (Appeals) 2001-2002 to 2005-2006 and 2009-2010 to 2014- 2015 87.17 Appellate Board 2002-2003, 2003-2004 0.05 Tribunal 1999-2000, 2000-2001, 2010-2011 6.09 High court 1999-2000, 2005-2006 9.37 3 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax Commissioner (Appeals) 2015-2016 to 2017-2018 0.85 Tribunal 2005-2006 to 2016-2017 5.49 High court 2006-2007, 2007-2008 0.24 4 Cus tom Duty Act, 1962 Custom Duty Tribunal 2007-2008, 2011-2012, 2012-2013 29.00 High court 2010-2011 0.15 5 Goods & Service Tax Goods & Service Tax Commissioner (Appeals) 2017-2018, 2018-2019 0.73 High court 2019-2020 0.08 6 Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 Provident Fund Provident fund commissioner 2019-2020 0.16 7 Employees State Insurance Act,1948 Employee State Insurance Corporation ESI Court 2022-2023 0.12

VIII. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

IX. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or debenture holders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

X. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, we report that no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us no whistle blower complaints were received from the company during the year and hence not commented upon;

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards;

XIV. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

XVI. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions , 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Management and Board of Directors plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of Section 135 of the Act is applicable to the company. The Company has made required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred to the special account as on date of our audit report. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx) (b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Refer to paragraph B (VI) on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.)

Report on the internal financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Nirma Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the I nstitute of Chartered Accountants of I ndia ( the "Guidance note" ).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ( herein referred to as the "Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements , including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.