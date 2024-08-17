iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirma Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Nirma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nirma Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:50 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 8.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nirma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.04

73.04

73.04

73.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,122.33

7,436.52

6,234.22

5,745.05

Net Worth

8,195.37

7,509.56

6,307.26

5,818.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Sep-2012

Revenue

5,698.7

4,820.04

2,223.43

6,231.58

yoy growth (%)

18.22

116.78

-64.31

100.76

Raw materials

-1,877.77

-1,555.15

-847.29

-2,698.29

As % of sales

32.95

32.26

38.1

43.3

Employee costs

-324.99

-298.22

-120.89

-321.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Sep-2012

Profit before tax

573.02

734.29

246.29

348.43

Depreciation

-448.49

-253.89

-139.63

-425.86

Tax paid

-153.42

-200.78

-72.42

-411.58

Working capital

-39.29

-482.79

103.28

209.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Sep-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.22

116.78

-64.31

100.76

Op profit growth

18.32

196.35

-57.09

111.71

EBIT growth

-0.85

222.41

-40.59

241.7

Net profit growth

-2.73

148.1

-384.47

-182.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2011

Gross Sales

10,403.22

11,349.48

8,963.25

7,432.26

4,751.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,403.22

11,349.48

8,963.25

7,432.26

4,751.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.6

Other Income

286.46

140.33

157.53

180.63

58.18

Nirma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nirma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

KARSANBHAI KHODIDAS PATEL

Vice Chairman

RAKESH KARSANBHAI PATEL

Non Executive Director

Pankaj R Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

KAUSHIKBHAI NANDUBHAI PATEL

Director(Safety & Environment)

SHAILESHBHAI VALJIBHAI SONARA

Managing Director

HIREN KARSANBHAI PATEL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tejalben A. Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paresh Sheth..

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nirma Ltd

Summary

