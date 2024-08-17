Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.04
73.04
73.04
73.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,122.33
7,436.52
6,234.22
5,745.05
Net Worth
8,195.37
7,509.56
6,307.26
5,818.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Revenue
5,698.7
4,820.04
2,223.43
6,231.58
yoy growth (%)
18.22
116.78
-64.31
100.76
Raw materials
-1,877.77
-1,555.15
-847.29
-2,698.29
As % of sales
32.95
32.26
38.1
43.3
Employee costs
-324.99
-298.22
-120.89
-321.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Profit before tax
573.02
734.29
246.29
348.43
Depreciation
-448.49
-253.89
-139.63
-425.86
Tax paid
-153.42
-200.78
-72.42
-411.58
Working capital
-39.29
-482.79
103.28
209.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.22
116.78
-64.31
100.76
Op profit growth
18.32
196.35
-57.09
111.71
EBIT growth
-0.85
222.41
-40.59
241.7
Net profit growth
-2.73
148.1
-384.47
-182.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
10,403.22
11,349.48
8,963.25
7,432.26
4,751.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,403.22
11,349.48
8,963.25
7,432.26
4,751.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.6
Other Income
286.46
140.33
157.53
180.63
58.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
KARSANBHAI KHODIDAS PATEL
Vice Chairman
RAKESH KARSANBHAI PATEL
Non Executive Director
Pankaj R Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
KAUSHIKBHAI NANDUBHAI PATEL
Director(Safety & Environment)
SHAILESHBHAI VALJIBHAI SONARA
Managing Director
HIREN KARSANBHAI PATEL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tejalben A. Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paresh Sheth..
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
