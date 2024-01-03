iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nirma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirma Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Sep-2012

Revenue

5,698.7

4,820.04

2,223.43

6,231.58

yoy growth (%)

18.22

116.78

-64.31

100.76

Raw materials

-1,877.77

-1,555.15

-847.29

-2,698.29

As % of sales

32.95

32.26

38.1

43.3

Employee costs

-324.99

-298.22

-120.89

-321.51

As % of sales

5.7

6.18

5.43

5.15

Other costs

-2,132.65

-1,814.55

-866.48

-2,305.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.42

37.64

38.97

37

Operating profit

1,363.29

1,152.12

388.77

906.04

OPM

23.92

23.9

17.48

14.53

Depreciation

-448.49

-253.89

-139.63

-425.86

Interest expense

-449.88

-297.44

-73.71

-190.24

Other income

108.1

133.5

70.86

58.49

Profit before tax

573.02

734.29

246.29

348.43

Taxes

-153.42

-200.78

-72.42

-411.58

Tax rate

-26.77

-27.34

-29.4

-118.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

419.6

533.51

173.87

-63.15

Exceptional items

0

-102.13

0

2.03

Net profit

419.6

431.38

173.87

-61.11

yoy growth (%)

-2.73

148.1

-384.47

-182.54

NPM

7.36

8.94

7.81

-0.98

Nirma Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.