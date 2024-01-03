Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Revenue
5,698.7
4,820.04
2,223.43
6,231.58
yoy growth (%)
18.22
116.78
-64.31
100.76
Raw materials
-1,877.77
-1,555.15
-847.29
-2,698.29
As % of sales
32.95
32.26
38.1
43.3
Employee costs
-324.99
-298.22
-120.89
-321.51
As % of sales
5.7
6.18
5.43
5.15
Other costs
-2,132.65
-1,814.55
-866.48
-2,305.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.42
37.64
38.97
37
Operating profit
1,363.29
1,152.12
388.77
906.04
OPM
23.92
23.9
17.48
14.53
Depreciation
-448.49
-253.89
-139.63
-425.86
Interest expense
-449.88
-297.44
-73.71
-190.24
Other income
108.1
133.5
70.86
58.49
Profit before tax
573.02
734.29
246.29
348.43
Taxes
-153.42
-200.78
-72.42
-411.58
Tax rate
-26.77
-27.34
-29.4
-118.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
419.6
533.51
173.87
-63.15
Exceptional items
0
-102.13
0
2.03
Net profit
419.6
431.38
173.87
-61.11
yoy growth (%)
-2.73
148.1
-384.47
-182.54
NPM
7.36
8.94
7.81
-0.98
