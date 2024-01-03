Nirma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.04
73.04
73.04
73.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,122.33
7,436.52
6,234.22
5,745.05
Net Worth
8,195.37
7,509.56
6,307.26
5,818.09
Minority Interest
Debt
5,925.9
2,166.07
2,543.2
4,581.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
330.8
333.67
483.66
544.61
Total Liabilities
14,452.07
10,009.3
9,334.12
10,944.29
Fixed Assets
3,597.63
3,565.88
3,763
4,202.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
10,051.79
5,222.4
4,380.97
6,101.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
53.64
59.04
166.13
315.97
Networking Capital
337.93
1,125.29
663.97
179.48
Inventories
1,179.44
1,544.67
1,457.02
1,013.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
570.6
644.54
573.63
352.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
169.26
599.53
215.43
113.65
Sundry Creditors
-502.01
-555.7
-488.65
-319.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,079.36
-1,107.75
-1,093.46
-980.38
Cash
411.08
36.69
360.05
144.89
Total Assets
14,452.07
10,009.3
9,334.12
10,944.29
