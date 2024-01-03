Nirma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Profit before tax
573.02
734.29
246.29
348.43
Depreciation
-448.49
-253.89
-139.63
-425.86
Tax paid
-153.42
-200.78
-72.42
-411.58
Working capital
-39.29
-482.79
103.28
209.1
Other operating items
Operating
-68.19
-203.17
137.52
-279.91
Capital expenditure
323.19
-788.66
36.27
987.84
Free cash flow
254.99
-991.83
173.79
707.93
Equity raised
8,314.54
6,549.88
5,341.57
5,504.86
Investing
-0.41
3,653.46
-22
434.21
Financing
3,142.51
5,640.54
1,752.56
834.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11,711.63
14,852.05
7,245.92
7,481.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.