Nirma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Sep-2012

Profit before tax

573.02

734.29

246.29

348.43

Depreciation

-448.49

-253.89

-139.63

-425.86

Tax paid

-153.42

-200.78

-72.42

-411.58

Working capital

-39.29

-482.79

103.28

209.1

Other operating items

Operating

-68.19

-203.17

137.52

-279.91

Capital expenditure

323.19

-788.66

36.27

987.84

Free cash flow

254.99

-991.83

173.79

707.93

Equity raised

8,314.54

6,549.88

5,341.57

5,504.86

Investing

-0.41

3,653.46

-22

434.21

Financing

3,142.51

5,640.54

1,752.56

834.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11,711.63

14,852.05

7,245.92

7,481.08

