To,

The Members of,

Oasis Nutraceuticals Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of OASIS NUTRACEUTICALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2018, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (CARO 2016) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure – A" statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us :

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial position in its standalone financial statements – refer Note 27 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any. The Company did not have long term contracts including derivative contracts except forward contract.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Singhvi & Sancheti Chartered Accountants FRN No. 110286W Sd/- H.M. Sancheti Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 30.05.2018 Membership No. 043331

ANNEXURE – A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Oasis Nutraceuticals Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2018.

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Further, during the verification no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed. c) The Company does not possess any immovable property and consequently clause 3 (i) (c) of the order is not applicable.

2. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year. The discrepancies noticed on such physical verification as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted unsecured loans to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, no comments are required to be made on sub clause (a), (b) and (c) of clause 3.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provided the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost Records by under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Therefore paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income-Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable, except for the income tax payable for the A.Y. 2016-17 amounting to Rs.170,648/-. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute except the details given below: According to the records of the Company, disputed Municipal Property Tax together with Penalty not deposited on account of disputes are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Workman Compensation Act, 1923 Workmen compensation 45,174 1997-98 Transactions in Security Act, 1992 Loan 27,33,157 1993-94 The custodian under special court Transactions in Security Act, 1992 Interest 92,15,092 1993-94 to 2011-12 The custodian under special court

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loan either from Banks, financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures and consequently clause 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable.

9. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the order are not applicable.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the examination of the records, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no managerial remuneration being paid and hence the Company is not required to comply with provision of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For Singhvi & Sancheti Chartered Accountants FRN No. 110286W Sd/- Place: Mumbai H.M. Sancheti Date: 30.05.2018 Partner Membership No. 043331

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Oasis Nutraceuticals Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Oasis Nutraceuticals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2018

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.