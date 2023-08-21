To the members of OCEAN AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Report on the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of OCEAN AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD. ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the matters described in Basis of Qualified opinion, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give true and fair view in conformity with the IND AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023, and profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cashflow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) The company is covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 and is required to make provision for Gratuity on actuarial valuation as per Ind AS 19 but the gratuity expense is directly debited to Profit and Loss account on actual payment basis. No provision is made for its liability on actuarial basis.

b) As per the requirement of Ind AS 36 “Impairment Losses”, the company is required to conduct the test for Impairment losses if any. The company has not conducted the test for impairment losses.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, except for the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion; we have determined that there are no other key matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors and Management is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information obtained at the date of this auditors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial

control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are not also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a

material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable, in Annexure A to the Independent Audit Report.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For Ajit T ushar & Co, Chartered Accountants, FRN: 136343W

Place : Vadodara

Date :21/08/2023

UDIN : 23039719BGWVFC6599

CA. Tushar Pathak Partner M.NO.: 039719

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Ocean Agro

Industries Ltd. for the year ended 2023. We Report that:

(i) (a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars,

including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by management at reasonable intervals; which in our opinion is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and;

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and the company does not hold any intangible assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The company does not have any proceedings being initiated and there are no transactions pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable

intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed .

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five core rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) During the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(A) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

(B) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

(b) The Company has not made any investments, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans, therefore the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and the repayments or receipts are regular or not is not applicable; accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans therefore no amount is overdue; accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties; accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment; accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) During the year the company has not accepted any deposits and consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed here under are not applicable.

(vi) The company is not required to maintain cost record as it does not fulfill the criteria mentioned under section 148(1) of the Companies Act.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed dues payable, outstanding as on 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable according to the information and explanation is given to us.

(b) The Company has no pending dues of income tax or goods and service tax or duty of excise or duty of custom or value added tax on account of any dispute, accordingly, paragraph 3 (vii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(viii) The company does not have any unrecorded transactions or

undisclosed income in the books of accounts during the year pertaining to the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961); accordingly, paragraph 3(Viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has not applied for the term loan; accordingly paragraph 3 (ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has used funds raised on short-term basis in the form of short-term loans, cash credits from banks, commercial papers, inter corporate deposits and other financial liabilities aggregating Rs. 11,14,515 for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us ,the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix)(e) of the order is not applicable

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities, held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year have been applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year; accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) There were no such instances of fraud during previous year, which required to be reported under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act and which is to be mentioned in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) In our opinion the company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year; accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(xii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a "nidhi company”. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a "nidhi company”. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a "nidhi company”. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) & (b)According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, Internal audit system is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, (xiv) of the order is not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him accordingly; reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a), (b), (c) & (d) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and therefore, it not required to report anything in the matter of paragraph 3(xvi).

(xvii) As per our examination of the records of the company, the company has not incurred any cash loss for the Financial Year 2022-23 and 2021-22 is nil.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, so paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) & (b) As per our examination of the records of the company, the company does not have any such amount to be transferred being the unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; accordingly, paragraph 3 (xx) (a) &(b) of the order are not applicable.

For Ajit Tushar & Co.,

Chartered Accountants,

CA. Tushar Pathak Place: Vadodara Partner Date: 21/08/2023 M.NO.:039719 UDIN: 23039719BGWVFC6599

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ocean Agro (Industries) Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and

if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper

management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Ajit Tushar & Co, Chartered Accountants, FRN: 136343W

CA. Tushar Pathak Partner M.NO.: 039719

Place: Vadodara Date:21/08/2023