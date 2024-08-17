iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

17.6
(-4.86%)
Aug 26, 2020|11:44:31 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

18.65

Prev. Close

18.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

18.65

Day's Low

17.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

18.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.86

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:50 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.56

7.59

7.59

7.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.03

6.11

5.88

6.33

Net Worth

13.59

13.7

13.47

13.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

18.78

20.05

23.5

22.76

yoy growth (%)

-6.3

-14.69

3.26

6.13

Raw materials

-3.5

-4.51

-5.28

-5.65

As % of sales

18.66

22.53

22.47

24.86

Employee costs

-3.25

-2.29

-2.13

-2.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.36

0.57

1.53

1.59

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.35

-0.31

-0.29

Tax paid

0

-0.17

-0.24

-0.23

Working capital

-9.71

-0.32

-0.06

-1.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.3

-14.69

3.26

6.13

Op profit growth

-132.61

-39

-1.3

-5.47

EBIT growth

-179.55

-46.97

-2.84

32.21

Net profit growth

-5,228.3

-58.49

37.37

122.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

19.9

20.31

21.04

23.84

23.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.9

20.31

21.04

23.84

23.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.02

-0.02

0.01

0.02

View Annually Results

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ocean Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kaushik B Parikh

Joint Managing Director

Manhar D Patel

Director

Ramanbhai N Patel

Director

Rekhaben Shah

Company Secretary

Snehal Atulbhai Chokshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ocean Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jun.90 as a private limited company, Ocean Agro (India) (OAL) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.94. The promoters of the company are Kaushik B Parikh and Maharbhai D Patel. Kaushik B Parikh is the managing director of OAL.It manufactures hi-tech polymer packaging material and bio-stimulants. The companys manufacturing units are located at Nandesari the Baroda district. In Jul.94, it came out with its initial public issue of 39 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 40), aggregating Rs 19.5 cr. The main objectives of the issue were to part-finance a Rs 30.54-cr project to remove bottlenecks in its plastics division, incorporate automation wherever possible for increasing the capacity, enhance plant capacity of the bio-stimulants division and set up a nationwide marketing network.In 1995, the company set up a drip/sprinkler irrigation system in Baroda for which it received subsidies from the Gujarat government. It has also set up a solar photovoltaic pumping system for agricultural purposes with financial assistance from IREDA.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ocean Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.