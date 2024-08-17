Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹18.65
Prev. Close₹18.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹18.65
Day's Low₹17.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.86
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.56
7.59
7.59
7.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.03
6.11
5.88
6.33
Net Worth
13.59
13.7
13.47
13.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
18.78
20.05
23.5
22.76
yoy growth (%)
-6.3
-14.69
3.26
6.13
Raw materials
-3.5
-4.51
-5.28
-5.65
As % of sales
18.66
22.53
22.47
24.86
Employee costs
-3.25
-2.29
-2.13
-2.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.36
0.57
1.53
1.59
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.35
-0.31
-0.29
Tax paid
0
-0.17
-0.24
-0.23
Working capital
-9.71
-0.32
-0.06
-1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.3
-14.69
3.26
6.13
Op profit growth
-132.61
-39
-1.3
-5.47
EBIT growth
-179.55
-46.97
-2.84
32.21
Net profit growth
-5,228.3
-58.49
37.37
122.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
19.9
20.31
21.04
23.84
23.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.9
20.31
21.04
23.84
23.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.02
-0.02
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kaushik B Parikh
Joint Managing Director
Manhar D Patel
Director
Ramanbhai N Patel
Director
Rekhaben Shah
Company Secretary
Snehal Atulbhai Chokshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ocean Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jun.90 as a private limited company, Ocean Agro (India) (OAL) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.94. The promoters of the company are Kaushik B Parikh and Maharbhai D Patel. Kaushik B Parikh is the managing director of OAL.It manufactures hi-tech polymer packaging material and bio-stimulants. The companys manufacturing units are located at Nandesari the Baroda district. In Jul.94, it came out with its initial public issue of 39 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 40), aggregating Rs 19.5 cr. The main objectives of the issue were to part-finance a Rs 30.54-cr project to remove bottlenecks in its plastics division, incorporate automation wherever possible for increasing the capacity, enhance plant capacity of the bio-stimulants division and set up a nationwide marketing network.In 1995, the company set up a drip/sprinkler irrigation system in Baroda for which it received subsidies from the Gujarat government. It has also set up a solar photovoltaic pumping system for agricultural purposes with financial assistance from IREDA.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.