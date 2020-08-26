Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.56
7.59
7.59
7.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.03
6.11
5.88
6.33
Net Worth
13.59
13.7
13.47
13.92
Minority Interest
Debt
4.67
3.54
4.82
4.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.26
17.24
18.29
18.89
Fixed Assets
4.56
4.69
4.9
5.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.89
12.47
13.12
13.58
Inventories
6.14
5.08
5.59
5.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.13
5.13
5.15
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.79
6.65
7.2
11.26
Sundry Creditors
-1.49
-0.99
-1.51
-0.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.68
-3.4
-3.31
-2.21
Cash
0.75
0.04
0.22
0.11
Total Assets
18.24
17.24
18.28
18.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.