Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

17.6
(-4.86%)
Aug 26, 2020|11:44:31 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.56

7.59

7.59

7.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.03

6.11

5.88

6.33

Net Worth

13.59

13.7

13.47

13.92

Minority Interest

Debt

4.67

3.54

4.82

4.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.26

17.24

18.29

18.89

Fixed Assets

4.56

4.69

4.9

5.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.89

12.47

13.12

13.58

Inventories

6.14

5.08

5.59

5.42

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.13

5.13

5.15

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.79

6.65

7.2

11.26

Sundry Creditors

-1.49

-0.99

-1.51

-0.89

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.68

-3.4

-3.31

-2.21

Cash

0.75

0.04

0.22

0.11

Total Assets

18.24

17.24

18.28

18.88

