Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Key Ratios

17.6
(-4.86%)
Aug 26, 2020|11:44:31 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ocean Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.72

0.3

9.69

Op profit growth

-35.41

15.93

15.84

EBIT growth

-47.85

17.28

274.65

Net profit growth

-11.48

-66.06

-47.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.11

6.98

6.04

5.72

EBIT margin

3.36

5.69

4.86

1.42

Net profit margin

-0.84

-0.84

-2.49

-5.18

RoCE

3.23

6.19

5.15

RoNW

-0.24

-0.27

-0.78

RoA

-0.2

-0.22

-0.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.69

-0.68

-1.16

-2.72

Book value per share

23.77

24.05

24.37

25.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-32.29

-36.07

-9.57

-7.16

P/B

0.94

1.02

0.45

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

17.59

11.56

7.15

12.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-88.86

-28.61

-36.59

117.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

235.99

209.16

212.48

Inventory days

82.39

70.58

64.73

Creditor days

-20.29

-13.91

-7.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.38

-2.61

-2.24

-0.57

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.15

0.15

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

3.19

1.67

1.97

2.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.47

-20.28

-22.62

-25.46

Employee costs

-13.8

-11.1

-13.1

-12.63

Other costs

-60.6

-61.62

-58.23

-56.17

