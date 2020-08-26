Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.72
0.3
9.69
Op profit growth
-35.41
15.93
15.84
EBIT growth
-47.85
17.28
274.65
Net profit growth
-11.48
-66.06
-47.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.11
6.98
6.04
5.72
EBIT margin
3.36
5.69
4.86
1.42
Net profit margin
-0.84
-0.84
-2.49
-5.18
RoCE
3.23
6.19
5.15
RoNW
-0.24
-0.27
-0.78
RoA
-0.2
-0.22
-0.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.69
-0.68
-1.16
-2.72
Book value per share
23.77
24.05
24.37
25.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-32.29
-36.07
-9.57
-7.16
P/B
0.94
1.02
0.45
0.77
EV/EBIDTA
17.59
11.56
7.15
12.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-88.86
-28.61
-36.59
117.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
235.99
209.16
212.48
Inventory days
82.39
70.58
64.73
Creditor days
-20.29
-13.91
-7.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.38
-2.61
-2.24
-0.57
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.15
0.15
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
3.19
1.67
1.97
2.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.47
-20.28
-22.62
-25.46
Employee costs
-13.8
-11.1
-13.1
-12.63
Other costs
-60.6
-61.62
-58.23
-56.17
