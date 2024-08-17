iifl-logo-icon 1
Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

17.6
(-4.86%)
Aug 26, 2020|11:44:31 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

8.91

11

7.42

12.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.91

11

7.42

12.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Income

8.92

11.01

7.43

12.9

Total Expenditure

8.45

10.66

17.95

12.54

PBIDT

0.47

0.35

-10.52

0.36

Interest

0.15

0.24

0.29

0.22

PBDT

0.32

0.11

-10.81

0.13

Depreciation

0.03

0.41

0.23

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.29

-0.3

-11.04

-0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.29

-0.3

-11.04

-0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.75

0

-8.82

-0.35

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.04

-0.3

-2.22

0.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.38

-0.4

0

0.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.59

7.59

7.59

7.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.27

3.18

-141.77

2.79

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

3.25

-2.72

-148.78

-0.38

