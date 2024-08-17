Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
8.91
11
7.42
12.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.91
11
7.42
12.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Income
8.92
11.01
7.43
12.9
Total Expenditure
8.45
10.66
17.95
12.54
PBIDT
0.47
0.35
-10.52
0.36
Interest
0.15
0.24
0.29
0.22
PBDT
0.32
0.11
-10.81
0.13
Depreciation
0.03
0.41
0.23
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.29
-0.3
-11.04
-0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.29
-0.3
-11.04
-0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.75
0
-8.82
-0.35
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.04
-0.3
-2.22
0.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.38
-0.4
0
0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.59
7.59
7.59
7.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.27
3.18
-141.77
2.79
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.25
-2.72
-148.78
-0.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.