Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.6
(-4.86%)
Aug 26, 2020|11:44:31 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ocean Agro Industries Ltd

Ocean Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.36

0.57

1.53

1.59

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.35

-0.31

-0.29

Tax paid

0

-0.17

-0.24

-0.23

Working capital

-9.71

-0.32

-0.06

-1.03

Other operating items

Operating

-11.48

-0.26

0.91

0.03

Capital expenditure

0.37

0.52

0.47

0.43

Free cash flow

-11.11

0.25

1.38

0.46

Equity raised

33.38

33.09

32.11

31.4

Investing

0

-5.58

0.4

1.18

Financing

7.97

7.27

6.99

6.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.24

35.03

40.89

40.02

