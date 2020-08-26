Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.36
0.57
1.53
1.59
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.35
-0.31
-0.29
Tax paid
0
-0.17
-0.24
-0.23
Working capital
-9.71
-0.32
-0.06
-1.03
Other operating items
Operating
-11.48
-0.26
0.91
0.03
Capital expenditure
0.37
0.52
0.47
0.43
Free cash flow
-11.11
0.25
1.38
0.46
Equity raised
33.38
33.09
32.11
31.4
Investing
0
-5.58
0.4
1.18
Financing
7.97
7.27
6.99
6.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.24
35.03
40.89
40.02
