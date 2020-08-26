iifl-logo-icon 1
Ocean Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.6
(-4.86%)
Aug 26, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

18.78

20.05

23.5

22.76

yoy growth (%)

-6.3

-14.69

3.26

6.13

Raw materials

-3.5

-4.51

-5.28

-5.65

As % of sales

18.66

22.53

22.47

24.86

Employee costs

-3.25

-2.29

-2.13

-2.18

As % of sales

17.34

11.43

9.08

9.59

Other costs

-12.48

-11.8

-13.73

-12.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.47

58.87

58.43

55.06

Operating profit

-0.46

1.43

2.35

2.38

OPM

-2.49

7.15

10

10.46

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.35

-0.31

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.5

-0.5

-0.51

-0.5

Other income

0.01

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-1.36

0.57

1.53

1.59

Taxes

0

-0.17

-0.24

-0.23

Tax rate

0

-30.24

-15.68

-14.76

Minorities and other

0

-1.31

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.36

0.4

1.29

1.35

Exceptional items

-9.07

-0.2

-0.8

-1

Net profit

-10.43

0.2

0.49

0.35

yoy growth (%)

-5,228.3

-58.49

37.37

122.77

NPM

-55.56

1.01

2.08

1.56

