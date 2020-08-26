Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
18.78
20.05
23.5
22.76
yoy growth (%)
-6.3
-14.69
3.26
6.13
Raw materials
-3.5
-4.51
-5.28
-5.65
As % of sales
18.66
22.53
22.47
24.86
Employee costs
-3.25
-2.29
-2.13
-2.18
As % of sales
17.34
11.43
9.08
9.59
Other costs
-12.48
-11.8
-13.73
-12.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.47
58.87
58.43
55.06
Operating profit
-0.46
1.43
2.35
2.38
OPM
-2.49
7.15
10
10.46
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.35
-0.31
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.5
-0.5
-0.51
-0.5
Other income
0.01
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-1.36
0.57
1.53
1.59
Taxes
0
-0.17
-0.24
-0.23
Tax rate
0
-30.24
-15.68
-14.76
Minorities and other
0
-1.31
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.36
0.4
1.29
1.35
Exceptional items
-9.07
-0.2
-0.8
-1
Net profit
-10.43
0.2
0.49
0.35
yoy growth (%)
-5,228.3
-58.49
37.37
122.77
NPM
-55.56
1.01
2.08
1.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.