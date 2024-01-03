iifl-logo
Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.29

-1.12

-1.03

-1.03

Net Worth

1.72

1.89

1.98

1.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0.07

0

0.11

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.79

1.89

2.09

2.1

Fixed Assets

0.4

0.42

0.44

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.36

0.42

0.6

0.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.01

1.02

1.04

0.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.21

0.26

0.21

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.84

0.83

0.81

0.92

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.02

-0.03

-0.16

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

1.78

1.88

2.09

2.09

