Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.29
-1.12
-1.03
-1.03
Net Worth
1.72
1.89
1.98
1.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0
0.11
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.79
1.89
2.09
2.1
Fixed Assets
0.4
0.42
0.44
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.42
0.6
0.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.01
1.02
1.04
0.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.21
0.26
0.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.84
0.83
0.81
0.92
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.02
-0.03
-0.16
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
1.78
1.88
2.09
2.09
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.