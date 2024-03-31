To, The Members, Omkar Overseas Limited, Ahmedabad

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 28th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures is given hereunder

(Amount In Lakhs)

PARTICULARS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2023 Net Income from Business Operations 00.00 34.42 Other Income 00.00 00.66 Total Income 00.00 35.08 Total Expenses before depreciation & tax 00.00 45.23 Profit / (loss) before depreciation & tax (13.20) (10.15) Less Depreciation 0 0 Profit/Loss before Tax (103.45) (10.15) Less Tax Expenses: 0 0 Net Profit after Tax (103.45) (10.15) Basic and diluted EPS (2.07) (0.02)

2. STATE OF AFFAIRS:

The Company is into the business of dealing/ Trading of textile items and various commodities. However, during the year company has not conducted any business operations.

The highlights of the Companys performance are as under: i. Revenue from operations for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 0/-. ii. Other incomes for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 amounts to Rs. 0/-. iii. Net loss for the year ended 31st March, 2024 amounts to Rs. 103.45 Lakhs. iv. Earnings per share for the year ended 31st March, 2024 amounts to (2.07).

3. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorised Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 6,00,00,000/- divided into 60,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company.

The Paid-up share capital as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 4,92,35,750/- divided into 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company.

There was no change in the share capital of the company during the year.

4. DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources for future growth of the company, your directors do not propose any dividend for the current year. Your Companys policy on Dividend Distribution is available at https://www.omkaroverseasltd.com/resource/Policy.aspx.

5. LISTING INFORMATION

The Equity Shares in the Company are continued to be listed with BSE Platform and in dematerialized form. The ISIN No. of the Company is INE680D01015.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Your Company do not propose any amount to transfer to the Reserves of the Company.

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND:

In accordance with the applicable provisions of Section 125(2) Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") read with Investor Education and Protection Fund(Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (hereinafter referred to as the "IEPF Rules"), the dividends, unclaimed for a consecutive period of seven years from the date of transfer to the Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company are liable to be transferred to IEPF. Further, the shares (excluding the disputed cases having specific orders of the Court, Tribunal or any Statutory Authority restraining such transfer) pertaining to which dividend remains unclaimed for a period of continuous seven years from the date of transfer of the dividend to the unpaid dividend account are also mandatorily required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government.

Any person whose unclaimed dividend and shares pertaining thereto, matured deposits, matured debentures, application money due for refund, or interest thereon, sale proceeds of fractional shares, redemption proceeds of preference shares, amongst others has been transferred to the IEPF Fund can claim their due amount from the IEPF Authority by making an electronic application in e-form IEPF-5. Upon submitting a duly completed form, Shareholders are required to take a print of the same and send physical copy duly signed along with requisite documents as specified in the form to the attention of the Nodal Officer, at the Registered Office of the Company. The e-form can be downloaded from the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs www.iepf.gov.in.

Shareholders are requested to get in touch with the RTA for encashing the unclaimed dividend/interest/principal amount, if any, standing to the credit of their account.

During the year, no amount of unclaimed dividend has been transferred to IEPF.

8. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Holding, Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company as on 31st March 2024.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the ends of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report except the following changes:

a) Your board of directors has approved the scheme of arrangement in the nature of reduction of share capital and is yet the file the same with stock exchange and Tribunal.

b) Your board of directors has also approved the Preferential Issue through issuance of fresh equity shares of the company in the aforesaid scheme of arrangement.

10. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are as follows:

Conservation of energy-

Even though its operations are not energy-intensive, significant measures are taken to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient equipment. The Company regularly reviews power consumption patterns across all locations and implement requisite improvements/changes in the process in order to optimize energy/ power consumption and thereby achieve cost savings. Energy costs comprise a very small part of the Companys total cost of operations. However, as a part of the Companys conservation of energy programme, the management has appealed to all the employees / workers to conserve energy.

Technology absorption-

i. The efforts made towards technology absorption: No efforts are made during the year due to absence of business operations within the company.

ii. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; Not Applicable as no business operations of the company during the year.

iii. In case of imported technology- The Company has not imported any technology during the year;

iv. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. The Company has not expended any expenditure towards Research and Development during the year.

Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo-

The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows are as follows:

Particulars Current Year Previous Year (2023-24) (2022-23) (Rs.) (Rs.) C.I.F. Value of Imports - - F.O.B. Value of Exports - -

11. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has laid down the procedure to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are reviewed by the Board from time to time to ensure that there is timely identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

The Company has also adopted and implemented a risk management policy which identifies major risks which may threaten the existence of the Company. The same has also been adopted by your Board and is also subject to its review from time to time. The Risk Management Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at omkaroverseasltd.com

12. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of section 135 of the companies act, 2013 are not applicable to the company considering the net worth, turnover and net profit of the company.

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There were no loans or guarantees or investment made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. The same has been disclosed under the notes to the balance sheet in the Audited Financial Statements.

14. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adopted accounting policies which are in line with the Accounting Standards prescribed in the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules that continue to apply under Section 133 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements.

The internal auditor of the company M/s A H Mandaliya & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

15. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The company had appointed M/s N. S. Nanavati & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 134235W) as the Statutory Auditors in the 27th Annual general meeting for the period of 5 years to hold the office of the Statutory Auditor till the conclusion of 32nd AGM of the Company.

Further the observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comment.

16. STATUTORY AUDITORs REPORT & OBSERVATIONS:

The report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company is annexed herewith.

The auditors have not reported any frauds under sub section 12 of section 143 other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditor Except:

1. There is dispute relating to the title of the immovable property. The dispute is pending before Honble city civil court, Ahmedabad.

Explanation: Dispute is ongoing for the immovable property however during the year your company has written off the same to show the true and fair view in the financial statements.

2. Based on my examination which included test checks and information given to me, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, hence I am unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

Explanation: Being first year of implementation of this provision and as there were no business operations during the year, company is in a process to adopt a new software which should be in a compliance with this provision.

17. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Matters of policy and other relevant and significant information are furnished regularly to the Board. To provide better Corporate Governance & transparency, currently, your Board has four (3) Committees viz., Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee to investigate various aspects for which they have been constituted. The Board fixes the terms of reference of Committees and delegate powers from time to time

AUDIT COMMITTEE AND VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Audit Committee comprises of 2 non-executive Independent Directors and 1 Executive Director as its Members. The Chairman of the committee is Independent Director.

The Audit Committee responsible for effective supervision of the Companys financial reporting process by providing direction to the audit function, monitoring the scope and quality of internal and statutory audits and ensuring accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, fairness, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Audit Committee considers the matters which are specifically referred to it by the Board of Directors besides considering the mandatory requirements of the Regulation 18 read with Part C of Schedule II of Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Composition of Audit Committee during the year are given below.

Composition Position Category Mr. Malay Desai Chairperson Non- Executive Independent Director Mr. Dhairya Thakkar Member Non- Executive Independent Director Mrs. Parul Joshi Member Executive Woman Director

During the year (4) Four Audit Committee Meetings were held. In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.omkaroverseasltd.com The employees of the Company are made aware of the said policy at the time of joining the Company.

The functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee on regular basis. The employees of the Company are made aware of the said policy at the time of joining the Company.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committees (NRC) constitution and terms of reference are incompliance with provisions of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Independent Directors and non-executive Director as its members. The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director.

The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee during the year are given below:

Composition Position Category Mr. Dhairya Thakkar Chairperson Non- Executive Independent Director Mr. Malay Desai Member Non- Executive Independent Director Mr. Viral Ranpura Member Non- Executive Director

During the year (4) Four Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings were held.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee (‘SRC) pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 20 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 178 of the Act.

The stakeholder relationship committee comprises Non-executive Director, Whole-time Director and one Independent Director as its members. The Chairman of the Committee is an Non-Executive Director.

The Composition of Stakeholder and Relationship Committee during the year are given below:

Composition Position Category Mr. Viral Ranpura Chairperson Non- Executive Director Mr. Malay Desai Member Non- Executive Independent Director Mr. Dhairya Thakkar Member Non- Executive Independent Director

During the year (4) Four Stakeholder Relationship Committee Meetings were held.

18. MATERIAL CHANGES DURING THE YEAR

There were no material changes during the year, which may have an adverse effect on the operations of the Company except already disclosed in this report.

19. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Notification dated 28th August, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as published in the Gazette of India on 28th August, 2020, the details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is not required to be annexed herewith to this report. However, the Annual Return will be made available at the website of the Company at www.omkaroverseasltd.com

20. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Himanshu S K Gupta & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

21. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT & OBSERVATIONS:

The Secretarial Audit Report of Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure "A".

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditor.

22. DEPOSITS:

The company has not invited, accepted or renewed any deposit within the meaning of Chapter V other than exempted deposit as prescribed under the provisions of the Company Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, as amended from time to time. Hence there are no particulars to report about the deposit falling under Rule 8(5)(v) and (vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

However, during the financial year the Company has borrowed money(ies) from Directors of the Company in pursuant to Rule 2(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, amended from time to time, and said amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him/them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

23. DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

7 (Seven) Board Meetings were held during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on the following dates:

Sr. No. Date of meeting Total Directors Directors Present 1. 01-04-2023 6 6 2. 30-05-2023 8 8 3. 12-08-2023 4 4 4. 04-09-2023 4 4 5. 06-11-2023 4 4 6. 25-01-2024 4 4 7. 26-02-2024 4 4

b. DIRECTOR RESPOSNSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Your director wishes to inform that the Audited Accounts containing financial statements for the financial year 2023-24 are in full conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013. They believe that the financial statement reflects fairly, the form and substance of transactions carried out during the year and reasonably present the Companys financial condition and results of operations.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submits its responsibility statement:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b.the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d.the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

c. CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Following changes were occurred during the year in the composition of board of directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Sr. Name of Director& KMP Designation on effective date Effective date of change Nature of change 1 Malay Desai Additional Director (Non- Executive Independent) 01/04/2023 Appointment 2 Dhairya Thakkar Additional Director (Non- Executive Independent) 01/04/2023 Appointment 3 Bhavin Patel Company Secretary & Compliance officer 01/04/2023 Appointment 4 Shivbhagwan Bohra Independent Director 30/05/2023 Cessation due to resignation 5 Chinar jethwani Independent Director 30/05/2023 Cessation due to resignation 6 Bhanwarlal Sharma Independent Director 30/05/2023 Cessation due to resignation 7 Ramesh deora Chief Executive Officer 30/05/2023 Cessation due to resignation 8 Manish Girishchandra Shah Chief Financial Officer 30/05/2023 Cessation due to resignation 9 Viral Ranpura Additional Director 30/05/2023 Appointment 10 Parul Joshi Whole time Director 30/05/2023 Appointment 11 Bhavin Patel Chief Financial Officer 30/05/2023 Appointment 12 Malay Desai Independent Director 28/09/2023 Change in Designation 13 Dhairya Thakkar Independent Director 28/09/2023 Change in Designation 14 Viral Ranpura Non-Executive Director 28/09/2023 Change in Designation

d. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, had adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its own performance and as well as that of its committee and individual Directors, including the chairperson of the Board. The Exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering the various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, governance issues etc.

The evaluation of the independent Directors was carried out by Board, except the independent Director being evaluated and the chairperson and the non-independent Directors were carried out by the independent Directors.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company including those appointed during the year possess requisite qualifications, expertise and experience and they hold highest standards of integrity.

e. RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, Provisions of retire by rotation of Directors is applicable to the Company, accordingly appointment of Mrs. Parul Kamleshbhai Joshi is proposed as director retirement by rotation in the 28th AGM of the Company.

f. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining, qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and also a policy for remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and senior management. The policy is available at the website of company at omkaroverseasltd.com

g. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Your Company had received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed both under subsection (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company.

Independent Directors are familiarized with their roles, rights and responsibilities as well as with the nature of industry and business model through induction program at the time of their appointment as Directors and through presentations on economy & industry overview, key regulatory developments, strategy and performance which are made to the Directors from time to time.

24. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with related parties which may have potential conflict with the interest of the company at large. Your directors draw your attention to notes to the financial statements for detailed related parties transactions entered during the year.

Accordingly, as per third proviso to Section 188(1) of the Act, required approvals of the Board or Members/ Shareholders have been obtained for such transactions. However, as part of good corporate governance, all related party transactions covered under Section 188 of the Act are approved by the Audit committee.

The form AOC- 2 is attached as Annexure - B with this report.

25. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulation, the Compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply in respect of the following class of the Companies:

a. Listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding INR 10 Crore and Net worth not exceeding INR 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year;

b. Listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

Since, our Company falls in the ambit of aforesaid exemption (a); hence compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance shall not apply to the Company and it does not form the part of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24.

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as Annexure C and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosure under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

a) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year: Not Applicable

b) The percentage increase in the remuneration of each director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, if any in the financial year.

Sr. Name Designation % Increase 1 Mr. Bhavinkumar Arvindkumar Patel CS & CFO 33.33% 2 Mrs. Parul Kamleshbhai Joshi Whole Time Director Nil

c) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year. - Not Applicable

d) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on 31.03.2024. - 02 (Two).

e) Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration. - Not Applicable as there was no other employee except directors and kmps during the year.

f) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company. - The Companys remuneration policy is driven by the success of the Company during the year under review. The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per remuneration policy of the Company.

g) The names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn:

Not Applicable as there was no other employee except directors and kmps during the year.

h) The name of every employee, who

1.) Employed throughout the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration for that year which, in the aggregate, was not less than One Crore and Two Lakh Rupees: Nil

2.) Employed for a part of the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration for any part of that year, at a rate which, in the aggregate, was not less than Eight Lakh and Fifty Thousand Rupees per month: Nil

3.) Employed throughout the financial year or part thereof, was in receipt of remuneration in that year which, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company: Nil

28. INSURANCE:

The properties/assets of the company are adequately insured.

29. COST AUDITORS:

The section 148 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company Hence, the Board of Directors of your company has not appointed Cost Auditor for obtaining Cost Compliance Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

30. DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE

ACCOUNT:

a. aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the beginning of the year: Nil

b. number of shareholders who approached listed entity for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year: Nil

c. number of shareholders to whom share were transferred from suspense account during the year: Nil

d. aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year: Nil

e. voting rights on shares which remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares: Nil

31. COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with the provisions of Secretarial Standards (I & II) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

32. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Your company has adopted the "Code of Conduct on Prohibition of insider trading "and "Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel" for regulating the dissemination of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and trading in security by insiders.

33. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (HUMAN RESOURCES):

During the period under review, the personal and industrial relations with the employees remained cordial in all respects. The management has always carried out systematic appraisal of performance and imparted training at periodic intervals. The Company recognizes talent and has judiciously followed the principle of rewarding performance.

34. INVESTOR GRIEVANCES REDRESSAL STATUS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there were no complaints or queries received from the shareholders of the Company. Company Secretary acts as the Compliance Officer of the

Company is responsible for complying with the provisions of the Listing Regulations, requirements of securities laws and SEBI Insider Trading Regulations. The Investor can send their query to omkaroverseas212@gmail.com

35. OTHER REGULATORY REQUIREMENT

The Company has been complied with all regulatory requirements of central government and state government and there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals during the year impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

36. SEBI COMPLAINTS REDRESS SYSTEM (SCORES)

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its status. Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during financial year 2023-24.

37. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees during the year under review. The company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of women at the workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

38. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company has not provided stock options to any employee

39. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

There were no applications which are made by or against the company under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

