SectorTrading
Open₹5.99
Prev. Close₹5.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹5.99
Day's Low₹5.99
52 Week's High₹5.99
52 Week's Low₹3.89
Book Value₹-0.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.98
-3.95
-3.85
-0.09
Net Worth
-0.06
0.97
1.07
4.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.25
1.19
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-89.37
-78.66
-3.04
-19.49
Raw materials
0
-0.24
-1.13
-1.1
As % of sales
0
97.88
95.36
90.13
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
0
0.02
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.14
0.04
0.02
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.37
-78.66
-3.04
-19.49
Op profit growth
132.69
416.33
-123.59
116.45
EBIT growth
-4,810.44
-87.75
-50.98
117.03
Net profit growth
-7,381.89
-88.48
-57.75
119.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
10.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shivbhagvan Bohra
Chairman & CEO
Ramesh Deora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chinar Rajkumar Jethwani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhanwarlal Sharma
Independent Director
Sapna Jain
Additional Director
Dhairya Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavin Patel
Additional Director
Malay Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Omkar Overseas Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 25 Nov.94 as a public limited company, Omkar Overseas (OOL) was promoted by the Omkar Group. The company took over Omkar Exports, a partnership firm which was engaged in the business of exports of fabrics and made ups, with effect from Jan.95. The Company is generally dealing/trading in the in textile items in India.Omkar Exports, which was taken over by the company, was accorded the status of Export House in Nov.94. OOL purchases grey cloth and gets it processed in the associate group concerns having processing facilities of over 900 lac mtr pa. It exports bed sheets and processed fabrics to Sweden, France, Switzerland, the UK, Norway, Germany, etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance its expansion programme involving the expansion of its export activities by augmenting the resources for working capital finance; by strengthening the infrastructure facilities for better liasion with foreign clients by opening display centre at Bombay and by enhancing stitching facilities for better quality maintenance and value addition.
Read More
The Omkar Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd is ₹3.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Omkar Overseas Ltd is 0 and -37.07 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omkar Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omkar Overseas Ltd is ₹3.89 and ₹5.99 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Omkar Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.21%, 3 Years at 32.41%, 1 Year at 61.02%, 6 Month at 26.91%, 3 Month at 10.11% and 1 Month at 4.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.