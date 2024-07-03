iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omkar Overseas Ltd Share Price

5.99
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.99
  • Day's High5.99
  • 52 Wk High5.99
  • Prev. Close5.99
  • Day's Low5.99
  • 52 Wk Low 3.89
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Omkar Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

5.99

Prev. Close

5.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

5.99

Day's Low

5.99

52 Week's High

5.99

52 Week's Low

3.89

Book Value

-0.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Omkar Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Omkar Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Omkar Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Omkar Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.92

4.92

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.98

-3.95

-3.85

-0.09

Net Worth

-0.06

0.97

1.07

4.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.25

1.19

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-89.37

-78.66

-3.04

-19.49

Raw materials

0

-0.24

-1.13

-1.1

As % of sales

0

97.88

95.36

90.13

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

0

0.02

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.14

0.04

0.02

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.37

-78.66

-3.04

-19.49

Op profit growth

132.69

416.33

-123.59

116.45

EBIT growth

-4,810.44

-87.75

-50.98

117.03

Net profit growth

-7,381.89

-88.48

-57.75

119.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

10.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

10.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

Omkar Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omkar Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shivbhagvan Bohra

Chairman & CEO

Ramesh Deora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chinar Rajkumar Jethwani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhanwarlal Sharma

Independent Director

Sapna Jain

Additional Director

Dhairya Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavin Patel

Additional Director

Malay Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omkar Overseas Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 25 Nov.94 as a public limited company, Omkar Overseas (OOL) was promoted by the Omkar Group. The company took over Omkar Exports, a partnership firm which was engaged in the business of exports of fabrics and made ups, with effect from Jan.95. The Company is generally dealing/trading in the in textile items in India.Omkar Exports, which was taken over by the company, was accorded the status of Export House in Nov.94. OOL purchases grey cloth and gets it processed in the associate group concerns having processing facilities of over 900 lac mtr pa. It exports bed sheets and processed fabrics to Sweden, France, Switzerland, the UK, Norway, Germany, etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance its expansion programme involving the expansion of its export activities by augmenting the resources for working capital finance; by strengthening the infrastructure facilities for better liasion with foreign clients by opening display centre at Bombay and by enhancing stitching facilities for better quality maintenance and value addition.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Omkar Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Omkar Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd is ₹3.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omkar Overseas Ltd is 0 and -37.07 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omkar Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omkar Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omkar Overseas Ltd is ₹3.89 and ₹5.99 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Omkar Overseas Ltd?

Omkar Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.21%, 3 Years at 32.41%, 1 Year at 61.02%, 6 Month at 26.91%, 3 Month at 10.11% and 1 Month at 4.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omkar Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omkar Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Overseas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.