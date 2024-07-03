Omkar Overseas Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2012
Gross Sales
4.69
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4.69
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Total Income
4.69
Total Expenditure
4.61
PBIDT
0.07
Interest
0
PBDT
0.07
Depreciation
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
46,41,654
Public Shareholding (%)
92.83
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,58,346
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
7.17
PBIDTM(%)
1.49
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
1.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.