Omkar Overseas Ltd Quarterly Results

5.99
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

1.53

2.21

2.48

1.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.53

2.21

2.48

1.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.53

2.21

2.48

1.46

Total Expenditure

1.53

2.17

2.45

1.44

PBIDT

0

0.03

0.04

0.03

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0

0.03

0.04

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0

0.03

0.04

0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

0.03

0.04

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

0.03

0.04

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.06

0.08

0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.92

4.92

4.92

4.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

46,41,654

46,41,654

0

47,21,483

Public Shareholding (%)

92.83

92.83

0

94.43

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,58,346

3,58,346

0

2,78,517

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

7.17

7.17

0

5.57

PBIDTM(%)

0

1.35

1.61

2.05

PBDTM(%)

0

1.35

1.61

2.05

PATM(%)

0

1.35

1.61

2.05

