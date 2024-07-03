Omkar Overseas Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
1.53
2.21
2.48
1.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.53
2.21
2.48
1.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.53
2.21
2.48
1.46
Total Expenditure
1.53
2.17
2.45
1.44
PBIDT
0
0.03
0.04
0.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0
0.03
0.04
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
0.03
0.04
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
0.03
0.04
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
0.03
0.04
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.06
0.08
0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
46,41,654
46,41,654
0
47,21,483
Public Shareholding (%)
92.83
92.83
0
94.43
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,58,346
3,58,346
0
2,78,517
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
7.17
7.17
0
5.57
PBIDTM(%)
0
1.35
1.61
2.05
PBDTM(%)
0
1.35
1.61
2.05
PATM(%)
0
1.35
1.61
2.05

