Omkar Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.98
-3.95
-3.85
-0.09
Net Worth
-0.06
0.97
1.07
4.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.03
0.97
1.07
4.83
Fixed Assets
0
0.2
0.2
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.08
0.74
0.88
4.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
1.08
0.91
Debtor Days
12,301.85
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.85
0.05
3.8
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.09
-0.25
-0.1
Creditor Days
1,351.85
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
Cash
0.05
0.03
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
-0.03
0.97
1.09
4.83
