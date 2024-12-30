iifl-logo-icon 1
Omkar Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

5.99
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.92

4.92

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.98

-3.95

-3.85

-0.09

Net Worth

-0.06

0.97

1.07

4.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.03

0.97

1.07

4.83

Fixed Assets

0

0.2

0.2

0.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.08

0.74

0.88

4.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

1.08

0.91

Debtor Days

12,301.85

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.85

0.05

3.8

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.09

-0.25

-0.1

Creditor Days

1,351.85

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

0

0

Cash

0.05

0.03

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

-0.03

0.97

1.09

4.83

